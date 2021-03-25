EV start-up Arrival secures record IPO with $13.6bn float on Nasdaq

Oxfordshire-based start-up Arrival began trading on the tech-heavy Nasdaq under ticker ARVL at 1:30pm UK time

British electric van and bus start-up Arrival is believed to have delivered the biggest stock market listing of all time by a UK firm, after securing a valuation of $13.6bn when it floated on the Nasdaq this afternoon.

Arrival's stock was listed on the index at $22 as the US market opened today, giving the business an overall value of roughly £13.6bn when the deal closed. The figure has been hailed by the Financial Times as a record for a listing by a UK company.

The Oxfordshire-based electric mobility pioneer joined the Nasdaq under the ticker ARVL at 1:30pm UK time after shareholders approved its merger with US special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company CIIG Merger Corp earlier this week.

"It feels great," Avinash Rugoobur, Arrival's president and chief strategy officer, told Yahoo Finance UK. "It's a huge moment for the company, the 1,600 plus employees we have - everybody's contributed towards that for many, many years a lot of hours, as you can imagine."

Arrival said it planned to use $660m of the proceeds raised from today's listing to ramp up delivery of its electric vehicles and establish manufacturing plants around the world.

Dannis Sverdlov, the Russian entrepreneur and billionaire who founded the firm in 2015, said the listing would allow the company to rapidly expand.

"Arrival's invention of a unique new method to design and produce vehicles using local microfactories makes it possible to build highly desirable yet affordable electric vehicles - designed for your city and made in your city," he said. "Going public is an opportunity that will allow us to continue to scale globally, bringing these products to more and more cities and people."

Arrival's arrival on the index is the latest in a number of major announcements in the rapidly-growing EV arena and adds another major player to the US market, alongside players such as Rivian and Tesla. It comes just a few months after the US largest automaker General Motors announced it would only sell electric vehicles from 2035.

Arrival is currently developing three production facilities for its vehicles - two on the east coast of the US and one in England - and plans to launch its electric van next year when it begins delivery of a 10,000-strong order of vehicles to package delivery firm UPS.

The firm has grown rapidly in size over the past 18 months, first achieving "unicorn" start-up status in January 2020 when it clinched an $110m investment from car companies Hyundai and Kia and later securing an $118m investment from funds managed by BlackRock.

Arrival is aiming to disrupt the existing commercial vehicle market by selling zero emission buses and vans that match the price of fossil fuel vehicles. It claims it can reach this price parity by adopting a 'decentralised' approach to manufacturing that revolves around smaller, less emission intensive production plants which reject the assembly lines favoured in traditional automotive manufacturing in favour of workstations that can produce vehicles specifically for local markets.

The firm already has a factory in Bambury, Oxfordshire, and has announced plans to build two more 'microfactories' in North Carolina and South Carolina that will be focused on delivering on its banner order for UPS.

"As chairman of the board, I am personally excited to support Arrival's next phase of growth as its vehicles hit the roads and its microfactories begin to service local communities," said Arrival non-executive chairman Peter Cuneo. "I congratulate them on this landmark moment and am looking forward to working with their talented team to deliver Arrival's pioneering products and to grow the brand globally."