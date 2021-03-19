'Dodged scrutiny for years': Coal mine methane poses major climate threat, study claims

Coal mines emit vast amounts of methane into the atmosphere, even before the coal is burned to produce energy, according to the study

First-of-its-kind study lays bare scale of potential climate impact from hundreds of new coal mines planned worldwide

The climate impact of methane emissions from hundreds of new coal mines currently planned worldwide could strike a major blow to efforts to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming, according to the startling results of a first-of-its-kind study released today.

While coal-fired power plants are widely regarded as the world's most carbon-intensive form of electricity generation, spurring major campaigns to curb the use of unabated coal power in favour of greener alternatives such as renewables, the climate impact of coal mines themselves has tended to attract far less attention.

But as the results of today's study show, the estimated methane that would be emitted from proposed new coal mines worldwide could exceed the CO2 impact of all of the coal power plants currently operating in the US, amounting to 13.5 million tonnes of methane each year.

Carried out by Global Energy Monitor, the new research surveyed 432 proposed coal mines around the world and modelled methane emission estimates for each individual mine. If all of these mines were to open, the NGO estimated it could drive a 30 per cent increase in current methane emissions.

During coal mining, fractured coal seams and surrounding strata emit methane into the atmosphere, a pollutant which is the second biggest contributor to climate breakdown after carbon dioxide, thanks in large part to the fact the gas has a warming potential far greater than that of CO2.

As such, the hundreds of new coal mines proposed worldwide post a serious threat to the chances of meeting climate targets agreed by almost every country on Earth under the Paris Agreement.

Study co-author Ryan Driskell Tate, a research analyst at Global Energy, said coal mine methane had "dodged scrutiny for years even though there's clear evidence it poses a significant climate impact".

"If new coal mines proceed as planned, without mitigation measures in place, then a major source of greenhouse gas will go unrestrained," he warned.

According to the report, coal mines currently under development worldwide would leak 1,135Mt of annual CO2-equivalent methane emissions over a 20-year period.

The study comes amid ongoing wrangles in the UK over controversial plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria, which despite initially being given the green light by the local council, is now under threat of being blocked after the government - in a dramatic U-turn this month - ordered a public inquiry into the project amid concerns over its climate impact.

Meanwhile, as hosts of the upcoming COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow later this year, the UK is spearheading efforts to encourage all countries worldwide to commit to ending the development of new coal power plants, as well as setting phase-out dates for existing facilities, which are a major driver of demand for coal mining worldwide, alongside heavy industry such as steel and cement manufacturing.

The countries with the highest amount of methane emissions from proposed coal mines, according to today's study, are China at 572Mt of CO2 equivalent methane emissions, followed by Australia at 233Mt and Russia in third place at 125Mt.

It also estimates that proposed coal mines in China, the USA, Turkey, Poland and Uzbekistan could emit 40-50 per cent of their greenhouse gas emissions in the form of methane, which would make them among the gassiest proposed coal mines in the world.

"Despite being comparable in scale to the methane emissions from oil and gas, methane emissions from coal have received much less attention from researchers and governments than methane emissions from oil and gas," the report argues. "The gap in attention has resulted in a deficit in implementation of measures to mitigate what by all estimates is one of the most significant sources of greenhouse gases."