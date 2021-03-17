Nuveen sets sights on achieving net zero emissions across $133bn property portfolio

Real estate investment manager vows to decarbonise its assets in line with global climate goals by developing net zero business plan for every building in its portfolio

Nuveen Real Estate has committed to delivering net zero emissions across its $133bn portfolio of assets by 2040, citing the need to future proof its investments and reduce its existing assets' exposure to escalating climate risks.

The firm, which is one of the largest real estate managers in the world, published a roadmap yesterday that sets out how it will decarbonise its extensive portfolio and ensure the equity, debt, and development services it offers align with global climate goals.

Under the plan, the company has committed to reviewing each asset and creating a net zero business plan for every building it manage to ensure buildings operate as energy efficiently as possible.

In order to make buildings more carbon efficient, Nuveen said it would install renewable energy technologies, invest in energy efficiency retrofits, and leverage enhanced energy data collection and monitoring systems. It added that it would also work alongside occupiers of buildings to ensure they operate buildings as efficiently as possible, confirming that tenant emissions would be counted under its net zero targets.

Abigail Dean, global head of strategic insights at Nuveen Real Estate, said the firm was aiming to achieve carbon savings of between 40 per cent and 80 per cent on a real estate asset through its efforts, but noted that decarbonising buildings remained a significant challenge.

"Although some measures are relatively easy to implement, there are still some big challenges for the real estate industry in reaching net zero, particularly in the standardisation of measurement and the collection of data," she said. "Landlord and tenant collaboration will be key to overcoming these hurdles."

Dean explained the firm had wanted to unveil its targets and start the wholesale decarbonisation of its portfolio before environmental regulations from governments started forcing the matter. "As the world moves towards a net zero carbon future, governments around the world will, rightly, increase environmental regulations to achieve this, but we believe it is important to move towards this target as soon as possible," she said.

Nuveen said it would account for embedded carbon on development projects and consider refurbishment rather than redevelopment where appropriate. It also confirmed that any residual emissions would be offset, but only as a "final step" after all other measures for reducing emissions have been exhausted.

In related news, Nuveen's announcement came as Legal & General announced its 'later living' property business Inspired Villages had started site work on a 'net zero' housing development in central Bedfordshire that is to become a retirement community.

The £120m project will see 200 specialist age-appropriate homes built over four phases in the town of Caddington, Legal & General said, touting the project as a first of its kind for the UK. Construction will be carried out by Willmott Dixon.

The Millfield Green scheme will achieve net zero carbon through the use of on-site solar installations, EV charge points, improved building fabric and insultation, mechanical heat vent recovery units, and ground-source heat pumps, Legal and General said.

Jamie Bunce, CEO of Inspired Villages, said the Covid crisis had highlighted the need to provide more support to older people, as well as the critical importance of social care services. "Our retirement community model focuses on holistic wellness, encouraging this in older people by providing suitable, safe, secure and stimulating environments, helping them live good, healthy, independent lives for longer," he said. "Environmental considerations are the next stage of this evolution."