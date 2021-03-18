Government proposes plan to make UK fashion firms pay more towards textile recycling

Defra proposals form part of wider package targeting waste from construction, textiles, electronics, cars, furniture, plastics, and food, as Ministers pledge to end the 'throwaway culture as we build back greener'

Clothing and textiles manufacturers could be forced to pay more towards the costs of recycling their products at the end of their lifespan, as part of a host of plans to combat waste and support the circular economy which are set to be unveiled by the government today.

In a bid to combat soaring levels of waste caused by so-called 'fast fashion', the government said it would launch a consultation over plans for an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme for textiles by the end of 2022, in a bid to ensure the industry contributes to the costs of recycling clothing.

Measures to encourage better design of clothing and fashion items so that they are more durable, reusable, and recyclable, and less damaging to the environment will also form part of the plans, according to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

At present the fashion industry accounts for around four per cent of annual global carbon emissions, and in recent years demand for cheaper, more disposable clothing has surged, with around 921,000 tonnes of used textiles disposed of through household waste each year.

But by making manufacturers more responsible for where their products ends up, the government said the plans could boost reuse, ensure better collections and recycling, drive the use of sustainable fibres, and support more sustainable business models, such as clothing rental schemes.

The announcement forms part of a new Waste Prevention Programme for England, which is set to be launched for consultation later today by Defra to tie in with Global Recycling Day.

The Programme is expected to set out plans to tackle waste across seven key sectors: construction; textiles; furniture; electrical and electronic products; road vehicles packaging; plastics and single-use items; and food.

"We are firmly committed to ending the 'throwaway' culture as we build back greener," said Environment Minister Rebecca Pow. "Major retailers and fashion brands have made huge strides in reducing their environmental footprint but there is more we must do. That is why, through our world-leading Environment Bill and landmark reforms, we will take steps to tackle fast fashion by incentivising recycling and encouraging innovation in new design."

The proposals seek to build on a raft of business-led initiatives that demonstrate how waste levels can be substantiallyreduced across multiple industries. For example, a voluntary business-led initiative, the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan, has seen major fashion retailers such as ASOS, Next, and Marks & Spencer collectively reduce their water and clothing footprint per tonne of clothing by 19.5 per cent and 15.9 per cent respectively from 2012 to 2019.

Textiles 2030, another voluntary agreement spearheaded by waste charity WRAP that is set to launch next month, also aims to reduce the environmental footprint of the sector through setting science-based emissions reduction targets.

But, welcoming the today's announcements, WRAP CEO Marcus Gover said there was a need to go further still through bolder action from corporates and new policy measures. "We will not achieve net zero without taking action on the way we produce, use and dispose of the products we rely on to live our lives," he said.

Meanwhile, the wider Waste Prevention Programme consultation launched today aims to examine how the UK can move towards a more resource-efficient economy "not only by increasing recycling rates but reducing the amount of waste produced in the first place", Defra said.

Recycling rates in England have largely plateaued in recent years at around 45 per cent, despite EU targets for countries to achieve a 50 per cent rate by 2020.

In a bid to drive up recycling rates, the consultation seeks views on how to set eco-design standards for the seven identified sectors, as well as requirements on manufacturers to provide spare parts, set a minimum level of recycled content in products, and ensure products are designed for disassembly, repair, and a long life, rather than disposal, Defra added.

It follows the announcement last week that the government plans to introduce new legal 'right to repair' requirements in the UK, to help tackle premature obsolescence of products by enabling consumers to fix and extend the lifetimes of appliances when they break rather than throwing them away. The government also recently announced plans for five state-of-the-art circular economy research and innovation centres across England, backed by tens of millions of pounds of funding.

Pete Belk, circular economy campaign director at the charity Business in the Community, also welcomed the Waste Prevention Programme proposals outlined today

"We want business to embrace the opportunities to avoid carbon, reduce material use and create green jobs by embracing the opportunities set out in the Waste Prevention Programme," he said.

However, some critics have argued the government should have moved much earlier to boost recycling rates and encourage circular economy business models, lamenting years during which a patchwork of different approaches to recycling and relatively lax regulations and enforcement allowed progress on recycling rates to stall.