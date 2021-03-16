Net Zero Festival: BusinessGreen launches new Net Zero Nature Summit

Latest Net Zero Festival event to explore the complex and fast-evolving role of nature in driving the net zero transition

It is one of the most important, and most contentious, components of the net zero transition: the role of nature in delivering an economy where any greenhouse gas emissions are balanced by the planet's ability to absorb them. Natural habitats are essential for reducing and absorbing emissions, and they also provide the resources - or ecosystem services - that drive the global economy. But such environments are being eroded at a catastrophic rate by unsustainable business models and there is little consensus on how best to protect and enhance nature so as to deliver a net zero emission economy.

To coincide with today's Net Zero Finance summit, BusinessGreen is today announcing the launch of the Net Zero Nature summit to explore and discuss businesses' complex relationship with nature.

The second event in this year's Net Zero Festival programme will take place online on May 27th and will bring together scores of business leaders, academics, and campaigners to debate current thinking and best practices on the role of nature in the net zero transition.

Interested parties can now register to attend the event through the Net Zero Nature website.

The event will feature keynote speeches, panel debates, and workshops on many aspects of businesses' impacts on nature and how more sustainable operating models can be developed. As such sessions will explore the intertwined relationship between nature and the economy, the evolution of the carbon offset market and nature based solutions, the importance of natural capital accounting and ecosystem services, and how companies can proactively curb emissions through their interactions with nature. The full speaker line up for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

"It is impossible to achieve net zero emissions goals without a fundamental overhaul of our relationship with nature," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "But such reforms are hugely complicated raising countless questions about how to protect and enhance nature while addressing concerns about economic justice, unintended consequences, and escalating climate risks. The Net Zero Nature summit will provide a unique forum to advance this critical agenda and explore how some of the world's leading businesses are striving to develop a truly sustainable operating model."