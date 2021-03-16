Oddbox adds recipes and food waste reduction tips in fresh rebrand

Oddbox prevents surplus fruit and veg from going to landfill by distributing it across London and the south east

Oddbox is aiming to save 35,000 tonnes of fruit and veg from going to landfill by 2035

Surplus fruit and veg distributor Oddbox has announced it is conducting a thorough rebrand that will give the green innovator a new look and an enhanced customer experience that includes distributing recipe suggestions from Oddbox suppliers and customers in each box.

The firm will also share tips on reducing household food waste and send customers a personalised impact report showing how many kilograms of fruit and veg they have stopped from going to landfill through using the service, in a move designed to help its customers understand how they are curbing their environmental impact.

"In starting Oddbox we wanted to make a measurable, concrete impact in the world - something that could really help to tackle the climate crisis," said Emilie Vanpoperinghe, Oddbox co-founder. "With that in mind, we have worked on improving the Oddbox experience to make it as easy as possible for our existing and new users to play an active part in our weekly fruit and veg rescue mission, and do even more good in the fight against food waste"

Vanpoperinghe started Oddbox in 2016 with co-founder Deepak Ravindran. Together they aimed to "rescue" unwanted food from across the UK, saving it from landfill and helping tackle associated emissions. Around eight per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions globally are estimated to result from wasted food.

Since then, Oddbox claims to have distributed more than two million boxes in London and the south east, estimating that it has saved 12,800 tonnes of fresh fruit and veg from going to waste.