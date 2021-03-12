Brunel Pension Partnership commits to net zero by 2050

The local government pension fund pooling scheme joins first wave of adopters of the IIGCC’s Net Zero Investment Framework as it unveils net zero pledge

Local authority pension pooling vehicle Brunel Pension Partnership has announced plans to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century using the Net Zero Investment Framework (NZIF) launched by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change on Wednesday.

Brunel, which manages £30bn worth of investments for 10 local government pension scheme funds, confirmed this week it had tested the new framework against its portfolios and would use it to work towards a 50 per cent reduction in its emissions by 2030 and to reach net zero by 2050.

The Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) also provided early sponsorship to the IIGCC, which is the group responsible for setting up the NZIF, which provides investors with a common approach and the practical tools to align their activity with the Paris Agreement.

Brunel chief responsible investment office and IIGCC chairwoman Faith Ward said: "It has taken enormous collective will to reach the point where investors can look to a common framework to deliver our shared climate goals.

"It is a good moment to stop and celebrate the scale of the opportunity that this creates. But not for long - the urgency of the climate crisis means investors and asset owners need to start using this today."

Chief investment officer David Vickers added: "We have fully committed to a 50 per cent reduction in our emissions by 2030 and to net zero by 2050. This framework provides determined investors with the roadmap they need to address climate issues across their portfolios.

"For Brunel, our focus now turns to building net-zero portfolios in partnership with clients who share our climate ambitions."

Brunel is the latest in a string of providers and asset managers to set a net zero target, including Robeco and Phoenix aiming for 2050 for their investment portfolios. Aviva set a 2040 net zero carbon target, while Aegon committed to net zero default funds by 2050.

Tony Burdon, chief executive of Make My Money Matter, commended the pension fund for its decision, which he said provided "another excellent example of how local government pension schemes can lead the way on tackling climate change".

"In committing to not only transition to net zero by 2050, but halve emissions by 2030, Brunel will leverage their substantial £30bn AUM to help slow the pace of global warming, and set the standard for other schemes to follow," Burdon said. "Ahead of COP26 in Glasgow, we want all major UK schemes to commit to net zero by 2050. In doing so, we can show how the UK's pensions industry - and especially our local government schemes - can lead the world on creating a green financial system"

This article first appeared at BusinessGreen's sister site Professional Pensions.

