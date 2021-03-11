HSBC pledges to cut off coal financing by 2040 following investor pressure

Banking giant commits to ending support for coal by 2040 after reaching compromise with shareholders

HSBC's board has today agreed to phase out all coal financing within 20 years, in a major victory for shareholders who have been piling pressure on the bank to set out how and when it will reduce its significant exposure to fossil fuel assets.

The move comes after a $2.4tr coalition of major investors - including asset management giant Amundi and publicly-traded hedge fund Man Group - filed a climate change resolution in January in partnership with campaign group ShareAction that demanded the bank, which committed to achieving net zero emissions late last year, publish a strategy and timeline to phase out fossil fuel financing.

The group, which includes 15 institutional investors and 117 individual shareholders, has now agreed to withdraw its resolution, after the bank announced it would put forward its own climate proposal at its annual general meeting on 28 May.

The board-backed proposal commits the bank to phasing out all project finance, corporate finance, and underwriting of coal-fired power and thermal coal mining by 2030 in the EU and OECD, and by 2040 globally.

Any phase out of coal financing by HSBC is particularly significant, given the bank is the second largest funder of fossil fuels after Barclays in Europe and undertakes extensive work with the coal sector in Asia.

HSBC vowed it would achieve net zero financed emissions by 2050 in October of last year, but like the many banks that have set net zero goals in recent months it faced significant criticism from campaigners and investors for making no subsequent commitments to slash funding for fossil fuels.

As such, HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn said the special resolution, which will become binding if approved by three quarters of the bank's shareholders in May, marked the "next phase" of the bank's net zero strategy.

"We are pleased that ShareAction and a group of shareholders have agreed to support the resolution and would like to thank them for their positive ongoing engagement and constructive challenge and input as we have shaped the detail of our plans to support the direct financing requirements of our corporate clients in the low carbon transition," he said. "This represents an unprecedented level of co-operation between a bank, shareholders, and NGOs on a critical issue, with a positive outcome for all."

In addition to establishing firm deadlines for the phase out of coal financing, the HSBC-backed proposal commits the bank to publishing a strategy, with short- and medium-term targets, to align its provision of finance across all sectors - including oil and gas - with global climate goals, and report against that strategy on an annual basis.

The shareholders said they would monitor the bank's implementation of the new commitments and noted they would take further action if progress remained unsatisfactory.

Jeanne Martin, senior campaign manager at ShareAction, which tabled the January resolution, said the breakthrough highlighted the powerful role shareholder activism could play in steering companies towards a more sustainable future. "Today's announcement shows that robust shareholder engagement can deliver concrete results and sets an important precedent for the banking industry," she said. "Net zero ambitions have to be backed up with time-bound fossil fuel phase-outs and today HSBC has taken an important step in that direction."

ShareAction said its negotiations with the bank had secured a number of important additional pledges in the company's supporting statement to the resolution, which included an explicit commitment to use science-based emissions reduction plans that are "not overly reliant" on negative emissions technology as it seeks to deliver major emissions cuts across its financing activity. The group touted the promise as the first time a mainstream bank had taken such a stance.

Today's move is the latest turn in a series of ongoing tussles between activist shareholders and the banks, oil and gas firms, and mining companies that are facing growing calls to reduce their exposure to fossil fuels as the energy transition gathers place. Despite the pandemic, 2020 proved a landmark year for investor action on climate change, with significant resolutions being passed, while many others were narrowly defeated.

Barclays was subject to the first ever climate resolution aimed at a UK bank in January 2020, a move it similarly countered by launching its own in-house climate proposal setting out how it would become a net zero bank. In that instance, however, the investors did not drop their original resolution, which was ultimately defeated.

