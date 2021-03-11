Study: Heat pumps far cheaper than hydrogen for heating EU homes

Air source heat pumps were found to be the cheapest low carbon option for heating homes in the EU

Hydrogen boilers would cost EU homes double compared to heat pumps, International Council on Clean Transportation estimates

Air-source heat pumps are by far the most cost-effective, low carbon means of heating European homes, with household energy bills likely to cost around half that of running hydrogen boilers, research by the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) has claimed.

Decarbonising how homes and buildings are heated is seen as a major challenge on the pathway to net zero emissions for many countries in Europe, including the UK. Technologies such as heat pumps and hydrogen boilers - both of which would need to rely on renewable electricity in order to be considered 'green' - are therefore being touted as potential greener replacements for fossil fuel gas, sparking a major lobbying battle over which option is most likely to dominate the market in the decades ahead.

ICCT's study today wades into that debate with an analysis that suggests even if natural gas costs were 50 per cent lower and renewable electricity prices 50 per cent higher, heat pumps would still be the front runner option for heating homes in terms of operating costs, compared to green hydrogen-only technologies.

Including installation, maintenance, and electricity bills, it estimates heat pumps would cost around €579 a year for the average single-family household in the EU, while the total average costs for a hydrogen boiler would come to around €1,271 each year.

Moreover, heat pumps were also found to be more efficient than hydrogen boilers, because the former transfer rather than generate heat. The study estimates heat pumps would be around three to six times more energy efficient than renewable hydrogen boilers in EU homes, due to efficiency losses in the production, storage, and transportation of green hydrogen.

Hybrid heat pumps which use "a limited amount" of green hydrogen in an auxiliary boiler were found to be the second most cost effective low carbon heating pathway, proving around 30 to 40 per cent less expensive than using a straight hydrogen boiler, according to the study.

"Our research clearly shows that using renewable electricity directly in air-source heat pumps will be a cheaper and more practical strategy for decarbonising residential heating than using hydrogen in boilers or fuel cells," said Chelsea Baldino, researcher at the ICCT and co-author of the report. "It is more practical because it has a near zero greenhouse gas intensity and it is more efficient than all pathways using hydrogen. When hydrogen is used for heating, we find that it can only be a zero-GHG pathway if produced from renewable electricity."

However, the study also stresses that energy efficiency measures to reduce demand for heating would be a more cost effective strategy for achieving greenhouse gas reductions than any of the low carbon heating options assessed, including heat pumps and hydrogen boilers.

It also warned that the use of hydrogen produced from natural gas power plants equipped with carbon capture and storage (CCS) "will not completely decarbonise heating because of upstream natural gas leakage and carbon capture inefficiencies". But the use of wind and solar to power heat pumps and electrolysis to produce green hydrogen "would be fully zero carbon", it emphasised.

The EU is keen to become a world leader in renewable hydrogen production, and is currently developing a hydrogen strategy for the continent covering its production for a variety of uses, including transport, heating and energy storage.

But Jens Geier, German MEP and rapporteur for the European Parliament's Industry, Research and Energy Committee, said the ICCT study demonstrated why the EU should prioritise renewable hydrogen "for the sectors that are difficult to decarbonise, not for heating homes".

"More energy-efficient technologies already exist to reduce emissions from residential heating, such as electric heat pumps, that are also a cheaper option for consumers," he said.

In the UK, the overwhelming majority of homes and buildings are connected to the fossil fuel gas grid for heating and cooking, and the shift to greener alternatives is widely regarded as one of the country's biggest decarbonisation challenges.

As such, debate is heating up over whether heat pumps - air source, ground source, of hybrid - or hydrogen and biomethane offer the optimal pathway for decarbonising homes in most regions of the UK.

It comes as a new report by Britain's gas networks today sets out the industry's pathway to a greener gas grid, with a focus on ramping up the use of hydrogen and biomethane as a replacement for fossil fuel gas to heat homes.

Published by trade body the Energy Networks Association (ENA), the Gas Goes Green Pathway to Net Zero aims to convert £24bn of gas network infrastructure to run instead on hydrogen and biomethane, in a move it claims would support green jobs and investment.

Advocates of hydrogen argue that it offers a more viable alternative to fossil fuel gas, given customers are already used to boilers and the installation of heat pumps can require significant upgrades to homes. The sector has argued that it can deliver major cost reductions, as green hydrogen production scales up.