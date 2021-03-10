Humber and Teesside secure £95m backing for offshore wind ports

Wind farms in the UK are getting larger, with Equinor’s planned Dogger Bank project set to have the same capacity as Hinkley Point C | Credit: Equinor

Boris Johnson claims upgrading two ports will 'put wind in the sales of our new green industrial revolution'

Construction work on two new coastal offshore wind hubs in northeast England is set to begin later this year, after the government today confirmed it is providing £95m of investment towards the flagship projects in support of its ambition for every UK home to be powered by offshore wind within a decade.

Able Marine Energy Park on the south bank of the River Humber is to receive up to £75m of the funding, while Teesworks Offshore Manufacturing Centre on the River Tees has been offered up to £20m, with a view to upgrading both ports so they are able to support the burgeoning North Sea offshore wind industry, according to the government.

Together the two new ports will be able to house up to seven offshore wind manufacturers, directly creating around 6,000 new jobs each and helping to "revitalise these historic industrial heartlands", it claimed.

Once complete, the two ports will have the capacity to support the development of up to 9GW of energy offshore wind projects each year - sufficient capacity to power around eight million homes - while also attracting further investment from energy companies around the world, the government predicted.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said upgrading the two ports - as had been teased in last week's Budget announcement - was key to delivering the UK's target for 40GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. "During the Industrial Revolution over 200 years ago, wind powered the sails of ships from the Humber and Teesside trading goods around the world," Johnson said. "Now the Humber and Teesside will put the wind in the sails of our new green industrial revolution, building the next generation of offshore wind turbines whilst creating 6,000 new green jobs in the process."

The Humber region is already home to six operational offshore wind farms - including the world's largest, Hornsea One - while Teesside was recently at the centre a record-breaking deal struck by GE Renewable Energy to supply 190 of its enormous 14MW turbines for Dogger Bank.

But Johnson said today's announcement would significantly speed up development at the two already well-established offshore wind hubs. "Our multi-million-pound investment in these historic coastal communities is a major step towards producing the clean, cheap energy we need to power our homes and economy without damaging the environment," he added.

GE Renewable Energy has today been confirmed as the first to invest in the Teesside port, where it plans to build a new state-of-the-art offshore wind blade manufacturing factory employing around 750 people, in addition to supporting 1,500 further indirect roles in the region.

The move follows reports in November that the US energy and manufacturing giant was in talks for a new factory in the region, with three potential locations under consideration to supply the 3.6GW Dogger Bank project.

Earmarked to start production in 2023, the GE Renewables factory is to supply blades for the Dogger Bank wind farm, which when completed in 2026 is set to be the UK's largest offshore wind farm, capable of powering up to six million homes.

President and CEO of GE Renewable Energy, Jerôme Pécresse, said the new blade factory would "contribute to the development of an industrial cluster dedicated to offshore wind in the North East of England". "GE is delighted to be able to help build a talent pool dedicated to renewable energy in a region with such potential," he said. "The UK's target to commission 40GW of offshore wind by 2030 is ambitious and requires that we invest in the local production capabilities to accompany this effort."

The £95m funding confirmed today forms part of the government's pledge to invest a total of £160m in upgrading port infrastructure and supporting wind power manufacturing, as announced last autumn as part of the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution. Both Teesside and Humberside were also named as 'freeports' in last week's Budget in a bid to attract further investment and encourage trade links.

Hugh McNeal, chief executive of trade body RenewableUK, said GE Renewable Energy's new blade factory would "transform a former steelworks site on Teesside into a high-tech clean energy powerhouse", adding that he expected further investment in the UK wind sector in the coming months and years.

"The 2020s will be a decade of delivery and today's announcement marks the start of the next generation of offshore wind manufacturing in the UK," he said. "Industry is working closely with Government to maintain the UK's pole position and our globally competitive supply chain."

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, also welcomed the "vital" investment in the two ports. "This must now be replicated across the country to build up a thriving green energy sector that creates jobs within the UK, so that workers in the fossil fuel industry can smoothly move across to the renewable jobs of the future," she added.