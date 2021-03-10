Net Zero Investment Framework: What is in the IIGCC's net zero investment toolbox?
Blueprint published this morning by IIGCC sets out tools, policies, and targets that can help asset managers and owners achieve net zero financed emissions by mid-century
The concept of net zero financed emissions has gone from niche to mainstream in less than 18 months. Pension funds, investment and retail banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and institutional investors...
More news
Net Zero Investment Framework: What is in the IIGCC's net zero investment toolbox?
Blueprint published this morning by IIGCC sets out tools, policies, and targets that can help asset managers and owners achieve net zero financed emissions by mid-century
Government confirms 2030 fossil fuel car sales ban as it touts new £20m EV funding package
More than £90m to support floating offshore wind, energy storage, and biomass has also been confirmed following last week's Budget
Raising the Bar: Barristers launch climate action initiative
The Bar Council launches Sustainability Network to help chambers and barristers cut costs and greenhouse gas emissions
Tesco targets 'soft plastics' with nationwide recycling point network
Retailer targets bread bags, crisp packets, cling film, and food pouches with aim to recycle 1,000 tonnes of soft plastics a year