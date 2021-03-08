Schroders: 2021 set to be 'year of decisive change' for climate action

Investment giant's Climate Progress Dashboard acknowledges current state of progress is 'disappointing', but predicts a step change in global action is underway

2021 is set to be a decisive year for climate action, as momentum among policymakers and companies approaches an inflection point that could accelerate decarbonisation efforts on a host of fronts.

That is the broadly upbeat conclusion from the latest edition of investment giant Schroders' Climate Progress Dashboard, which forecasts likely long-term temperature rises based on current policy, investment, and technology trends. The needle on Schroders's thermometer still points to a 3.7C temperature increase by the end of the century - down only marginally from the 3.8C of warming anticipated in the autumn 2020 edition of the report. But it also highlights how a wave of positive action could be unleashed in the coming 12 months, as governments and businesses move to strengthen their climate strategies ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit this November.

The Dashboard bases its climate forecasts on an evaluation of 12 key indicators, covering areas such as companies' climate preparedness, political ambition, corporate planning, renewables capacity, oil and gas investment, electric vehicle adoption, and flows of climate finance, among others.

The analysis reveals steady growth in the number of companies with stronger climate preparedness scores, reflecting a 60 per cent rise over the last two years in the number of companies that fall into the top band of Schroders' rankings.

The asset management giant said corporate climate action and sharply higher carbon prices were a central factor in pushing anticipated temperature rises downwards. However, the report also highlighted how across all 12 key indicators progress was either unchanged or had improved compared to the previous report.

"Pressure is building and 2021 could prove the year of decisive change," said Andy Howard, global head of sustainable investments at Schroders. "In the run up to COP26, the stream of announcements from policy makers and companies is set to gather pace, adding details and actions to the ambitions and aspirations already released. To date, those announcement have focused more on long term targets than on shorter term policy action, but there are signs of tangible steps in many of those countries. Over the last few years the share of the world's economic output generated under governments with net zero commitments has risen sharply, and around two-thirds of global GDP and emissions are generated in regions committed to decarbonisation."

However, while the general direction of travel is positive, Schroders's analysis also reveals a need for some actors including many of the world's biggest firms - to step up their contribution to global decarbonisation efforts. Just one fifth of the value of large, listed global companies have made emission reduction commitments in line with the goals laid out in the Paris Agreement, the report warns. Furthermore, less than one-tenth of institutional assets are managed by asset managers with net zero ambitions.

Howard acknowledged that as such the overall state of progress remained "disappointing". "Now is not the time to be complacent," he added. "We are in a pivotal moment, and whilst some progress is being made, we need an aggressive and coordinated approach across policy makers, corporates and investors."

The latest analysis follows similar reports last week from leading academics and the International Energy Agency, which both warned that despite the encouraging wave of national and corporate net zero targets announced over the past 12 months the world remains on track to badly miss the goals set out in the Paris Agreement without more urgent short to medium term action to curb emissions.

Want to find out more about Net Zero Finance and the green investment trends impacting businesses and investors of all types? Then join us at the Net Zero Finance pathway event, as part of the Net Zero Festival 2021, which will take place online on March 16th. You can request an invitation to the event here.