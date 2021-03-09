How MBA courses can promote sustainability
Equipping future business leaders to effectively promote sustainability on a par to their pursuit of profits should be a key concern for all business schools, writes UCL MBA Professor Paolo Taticchi
In 1970, Milton Friedman would notoriously argue that the most important responsibility of a corporate executive is "to make as much money as possible while conforming to the basic rules of society, both...
Defra's new farm payment scheme shouldn't hold back private markets for nature
Integrating both public and private funding to reward farmers for carrying out public goods may reap the greatest environmental outcomes, explains Green Alliance's James Elliott
All rise: Over 120 global faith groups team up to demand tougher climate action ahead of COP26
Christians, Muslims, Jews, Hindus, and Sikhs from dozens of countries have teamed up on what has been touted as the largest multi-faith day of climate action ever
Sustainable Farming Incentive: Defra plots first post-Brexit green farming subsidy pilot
Sustainable Farming Incentive trial to kick off later in 2021, as Defra develops new environmentally-focused approach for supporting farmers now the UK has left the EU
Tax Day: CBI checklist sets out how to 'green' the tax system
Major new report is published as Treasury gears up to make a number of tax announcements on 23 March