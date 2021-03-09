How MBA courses can promote sustainability

  • Paolo Taticchi, University College London
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Equipping future business leaders to effectively promote sustainability on a par to their pursuit of profits should be a key concern for all business schools, writes UCL MBA Professor Paolo Taticchi

In 1970, Milton Friedman would notoriously argue that the most important responsibility of a corporate executive is "to make as much money as possible while conforming to the basic rules of society, both...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news