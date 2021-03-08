CISL launches handbook to help businesses translate nature loss into financial risk

The destruction of natural habitats creates a raft of financial risks for companies, although these are not always immediately apparent

New guide from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership breaks down commercial risks resulting from nature loss

Nature loss poses significant financial risks, as was vividly illustrated last year when the global economy was decimated by a novel disease whose crossover to the human population was made more likely by the destruction of natural habitats.

In total, more than half of global GDP is highly or moderately dependent on nature, according to estimates from the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL).

However, integrating an understanding of the links between biodiversity loss and financial risk into business practices and policymaking remains a substantial challenge. This year, efforts to get a better handle on biodiversity-related financial risks are intensifying, with initiatives such as the Dasgupta Review of the Economics of Biodiversity and the Taskforce for Nature-related financial disclosures (TNFD) attempting to clarify how threats to biodiversity translate into risk for businesses and financial institutions.

But while such projects are working to drive long-term, systemic change, financial institutions also require specific advice on how to understand links between nature loss and financial risk right now. Now, a detailed new resource aims to provide precisely this guidance with the CISL this month publishing a handbook that aims to clearly illustrate the connections between the natural and financial worlds from a risk perspective: explaining key concepts, terms, and transmission channels, while outlining a framework for plotting financial risk exposure.

The handbook divides nature-related financial risks into three main areas: physical risks, related to threats to ecosystem services due to climate change, invasive species, land use change, overuse of natural resources, and pollution; transition risks, as governments and consumers seek to respond to nature loss; and liability risks, as legislation protecting nature becomes more robust.

The guide then outlines how each of these risks manifest in the real world in which businesses operate. In the case of physical risk, for example, risk stems from the decline of air quality, the provision of food or other goods, damage to habitats, or increased water insecurity. In the case of transition risk, new policies and regulation, technological changes, or shifts in consumer or investor sentiment could all pose a nature-related risk to businesses. And liability risk stems from the threat of litigation.

Thirdly, the analysis translates these real-world scenarios into specific impacts on companies, which can take various forms: disruption of business activities or supply chains; price volatility of raw materials; enforced adjustment or relocation of activities; stranded assets; and even the destruction of capital or assets.

Finally, the handbook specifies the precise financial risks these impacts could result in: credit, market, liquidity, or business.

"This framework represents another important step forward for the financial industry to understand and identify nature-related financial risks," said Alexandra Basirov, global head of sustainable finance for financial institutions coverage at BNP Paribas, who advised the handbook's authors.

"Mapping and translating the critical ecosystem feedback loops requires a knowledge sharing process between the science community and the financial industry. Through this collaboration between CISL and financial industry leaders, we can advance the understanding of the connections between economic activity, nature and financial risks.

"Looking ahead to COP26, this framework is a key tool for progressing the finance agenda to tackle the biodiversity and climate crisis," Basirov concluded.

The CISL's handbook builds on the Dasgupta Review, a deep-dive investigation into the economics of biodiversity which was commissioned by the UK Treasury and published earlier this year.

Led by University of Cambridge economist Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, the review argued that existing markets and governance systems alike have comprehensively failed to manage the economic externalities of nature destruction. Failure to change this places society at "extreme risk", it concluded - arguing for a new measure of economic wealth that takes these concerns into account to replace GDP as the primary measure of economic success.