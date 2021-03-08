Report: An EV transition that marginalises low-income groups could undermine the 'whole net zero project'

Fossil fuel car phase out risks a Gilets Jaunes-style backlash among low income groups if efforts to improve access to charge points are not stepped up, the Social Market Foundation warns

The government could face a major public backlash against its ongoing drive to phase out fossil fuel vehicles if it does not introduce targeted support for lower-income citizens, the Social Market Foundation has warned.

A report published over the weekend by the cross-party think tank stresses that the "perception of unfairness is a grave threat to the mass adoption of electric vehicles" and predicts that without action public resentment over EV costs and access to charging could harm public support for the wider net zero transition.

Polling commissioned by the group highlights that low-income groups are significantly less willing to pay for new EV charging infrastructure and warns that renters will find it harder to access charge points than those that own properties.

"The government is right to be ambitious with its 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles but it needs to be equally ambitious with support offered to low-income households and areas where the market is failing to provide," said SMF researcher Amy Norman.

Demand-side subsidies for low-income groups and supply-side locally coordinated delivery plans for public charge points are some examples of targeted support that could ensure wide levels of public support of the EV transition, according to the group.

Norman added that the government needed to be transparent with the public about the costs of the EV transition. "Politicians must also level with voters about who is going to bear the costs of new EV charging infrastructure and grid reinforcement," she said. "Whether households pay through higher bills or through their taxes, the funding of Britain's shift to EVs should be clear to all."

"Reaching net zero will deliver great benefits, but the journey will require some tough choices and some costs," she added. "Unless those choices are made clearly and fairly, there will be scope for some voters to feel unfairly treated. That feeling could undermine the whole net zero project."

Attitudes towards funding new EV charging infrastructure vary significantly by social class and income, according to polling included in the report. Around a third of ABC1 socio-economic group said they would support being obliged to pay the costs of new charging infrastructure, compared to 19 per cent in the C2DE group. Similarly, those in lower income brackets were also found to be less supportive of the upcoming ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles, with 57 per cent of ABC1 respondents in favour compared to 43 per cent in the C2DE class.

The polling also underlines how housing could be a potential dividing line in the EV transition. Over a third of renters - 35 per cent - reported it was not possible to install a chargepoint near their home, whereas just 17 per cent of owner-occupiers said the same.

The report, which analyses the politics and policy options surrounding the switch to EVs, is part of the SMF's 'Towards Net Zero' project, which is sponsored by ScottishPower.

ScottishPower chief executive Keith Anderson emphasised that government, industry, and Ofgem needed to work together to accelerate investment in critical infrastructure required to enable the mass take-up of electric vehicles over the coming decade. SMF calculates that around 600,000 new public, workplace, and rapid chargers would be required by 2030 for the updated ban on new petrol-diesel cars, up from roughly 36,000 today.

"Anticipating this increasing demand means investing in the grid infrastructure to support the millions of private chargepoints that will be installed on people's driveways across the country, as well as developing a network of public use charging facilities that provides fair access for everyone to lower cost EV chargers," he said. "On its own, the market is less likely to reach urban streets where off-street parking isn't an option, or our more remote rural communities. We need to make sure that everyone - not just wealthy high streets and leafy suburban avenues - feels the benefits."

A spokesperson from the Department for Transport (DfT) pointed to the government's automotive electrification agenda and said it would publish a plan setting out its roadmap for the 2030 phase out of new fossil fuel vehicles later this year. "This government is going further and faster to decarbonise transport by phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, putting us at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution," they said. "Ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs) now represent nearly 11 per cent of the new car market. Alongside the billions we are investing to support industry and consumers to make the switch to cleaner vehicles, we are proud to be a global leader in the development and manufacture of ULEVs."

The government has provided significant funding packages to support the roll out of EV charging infrastructure and provide grants for households and businesses purchasing zero emission models, which have helped drive siaring demand for plu-in vehicles. Ministers have also backed proposals to introduce new measures that would make the charging experience more seamless for drivers, such as making pay as you go charging options mandatory.

However, experts have consistently warned that without a massive expansion of the charging network, especially in rural and poorer areas, as well as on-going efforts to improve the range of EVs and reduce their upfront costs, the market could struggle to deliver on the 2030 end date for the sale of conventional cars and vans.