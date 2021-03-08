Morrisons pledges to be 'completely supplied' by net zero British farms by 2030

Supermarket reveals wide-ranging plan to work with suppliers to slash agricultural emissions and establish templates other farms can follow

Supermarket giant Morrisons has today announced a hugely ambitious new goal to become the "first supermarket to be completely supplied by 'net zero' carbon British farms by 2030".

The goal covers all UK farms that supply Morrisons own foodmaking sites and will see the company work with 3,000 farmers and growers to deliver net zero emission produce over the next nine years.

The supermarket said it expects the first products to reach "net zero carbon status" will be eggs from as early as 2022, followed by lamb, fruit, vegetables, pork, and beef in the years to follow.

The 2030 target would see the farms supplying Morrisons deliver net zero emissions 10 years ahead of the NFU's industry wide goal of 2040 and five years ahead of targets announced by a number of other supermarkets.

The ambitious goal is likely to further fuel the debate over what qualifies as a net zero emission organisation, but Morrisons stressed that it was well placed to drive low carbon innovation across the agricultural sector as it is British farming's biggest supermarket customer. The company said it already worked closely with farmers through its own expert Livestock and Produce Teams and sources meat, fruit, and vegetables directly for its 20 fruit, vegetable and meat preparation sites.

As such, it said it would this month start working with a selection of meat and produce farmers to create net zero carbon farm 'models' that could be replicated across the sector. The models are intended to assess the whole lifecycle of farm produce to establish a workable blueprint for reducing emissions that can then be shared with all Morrisons farmers.

The company said the 'models' would look at reducing emissions via: rearing different animal breeds; using low food-mile feedstuffs; using renewable energy and low emission housing; and, cutting down on water and fertiliser use. They will also explore how unavoidable emissions can be offset through planting grassland and clover, restoring peatland, planting trees, and seeding hedgerows.

Specifically, Morrisons said it would work with its beef farms to use smaller cattle breeds, pick low methane feeds, and look at methane reducing supplements such as seaweed. The company said it would also work with universities, farming and countryside organisations, and carbon experts to develop and share best practices.

"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges for our generation and growing food is a key contributor to greenhouse gas emissions," said David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons. "As British farming's biggest supermarket customer, we're in a unique position to guide our farms and help lead changes in environmental practices. It's years ahead of industry expectations - and an ambitious target - but it's our duty to do it."

The new pledge was today welcomed by Environment Secretary George Eustice, who said it was "encouraging to see Morrisons commit to being supplied by net zero carbon British farms on such an ambitious timescale, helping to protect the environment for future generations".

His comments were echoed by Minette Batters, president of the NFU, who said the new commitment would help support the industry's wider efforts to slash its greenhouse gas emissions.

"British farming has a key role to play in the nation's drive to net zero. Our contribution spans three pillars of action - reducing emissions, storing carbon on farmland, and renewables and the bioeconomy," she said. "Our members are already playing their part to help achieve the NFU's ambition of reaching net zero agriculture by 2040 and want to do more. I applaud Morrisons on its commitment and look forward to continuing our good working relationship."