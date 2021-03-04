eBay UK launches Certified Refurbished hub

Following roll out in the US and Australia, new hub debuts in UK in response to soaring lockdown demand for refurbished items

eBay UK has today announced the launch of a new Certified Refurbished hub, designed to make it easier for consumers to find high-quality second hand products that have been properly refurbished and independently checked.

The online platform said that products sold on the Certified Refurbished hub have been inspected, cleaned, and refurbished by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor to meet necessary specifications.

The move, which follows a similar roll out in the US and Australia, comes amidst growing interest in product re-use amongst consumers who recognise the environmental and cost savings that can come from extending the life of used products.

Searches for refurbished goods have already increased dramatically compared to the last year, eBay said. For example, interest in refurbished printers has risen 301 per cent as more people have been required to work from home. Similarly, searches for refurbished TVs and laptops have risen 103 per cent and 75 per cent, respectively, while interest in refurbished coffee machines is up 35 per cent year-on-year.

eBay said that in addition to saving money purchasers of refurbished products were delivering significant environmental benefits, calculating that in the past year alone 438 double decker buses in weight worth of refurbished products were sold, all saved from potentially going to landfill.

The Certified Refurbished hub will initially launch in two priority categories: electronics and homewares.

The company hopes that by certifying refurbished products it can help address concerns about the reliability of second hand products. As such products bought on Certified Refurbished will come with a 12-month guarantee, free delivery, and 30 day returns policy, eBay UK said.

The service could also offer a boost to specialist refurbishment and reuse companies, with eBay citing the example of Velocity Commerce - a company with a 55-strong team that specialises in buying returned, end-of-line, and refurbished products, which they sell on through the eBay platform.

"Demand for refurbished products has been growing for some time, but we know that the main barrier for some consumers has been the perceived risk that comes with purchasing a refurbished item," said Matt Potter, eBay UK senior trading manager for electronics. "Our Certified Refurbished hub is designed to bring peace of mind to customers, allowing them to secure the products they love, like new for less, and at the high quality they deserve.

"We're really looking forward to working with our sellers and brands on this venture, allowing them to open up new revenue streams, maximise the margin on returns, and create a more sustainable supply chain, too."