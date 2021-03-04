All aboard for COP26: 22 electric buses planned for Glasgow ahead of Climate Summit

BYD, Alexander Dennis, and First Glasgow team up to expand city's electric bus fleet

Delegates attending the Glasgow Climate Summit in person this autumn could be able to hop on a brand new electric bus to travel between venues, after operator First Glasgow and manufacturers Alexander Dennis Ltd and BYD UK unveiled plans to deliver nearly two dozen zero emission buses for the city's bus network ahead of the pivotal UN conference.

The £9m venture unveiled earlier this week by the bus operator aims to have 22 all-electric buses and their associated charging infrastructure up and running before politicians, diplomats, campaigners, and media descend on the Scottish city this November for the crucial COP26 Summit.

The 40-seater BYD ADL electric buses will be produced at ADL's Falkirk plant, and once completed will be based and charged at a depot owned by First Glasgow in the south side of Glasgow, the partners said.

Frank Thorpe, managing director at BYD, said the company was pleased that buses equipped with its battery technology would be on show during the UN climate conference, but emphasised that Glaswegians would reap the benefits of low carbon transport long after the summit.

"We're thrilled at the prospect of our vehicles taking centre stage during COP26, although the real winners will be the people of Glasgow who are set to benefit from a new way of travelling around their great city - a way that is truly sustainable, as well as extremely safe and comfortable," he said.

The Scottish Ultra Low Emission Bus Scheme, a funding stream managed by Transport Scotland, is providing £4m to the project and the remaining £5m is being invested by First Glasgow. Meanwhile, district network operator Scottish Power Energy Networks will provide more than £300,000 for electrical infrastructure for the buses at the Caledonia Depot.

Paul Davies, president and managing director at ADL, said the bus fleet would help create jobs and prepare the Scottish workforce for the clean transport revolution. "Assembled in Scotland, these electric buses for Glasgow keep Scottish Government investment in the country to maximise the benefit to our communities, underpinning jobs and developing skills in clean vehicle technology," he said.

The tie-up comes after a pair of BYD ADL Enviro2000EV buses were successfully introduced into First Glasgow's fleet in January last year. It also puts First Glasgow on track to deliver on its recently announced goal to purchase no diesel buses after 2022 as it works towards operating a zero emission fleet by 2035.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director at the bus operator, said the project would help "close the gap in price between a diesel and an electric bus", nodding to the fact that zero emission vehicles currently remain more expensive than their diesel counterparts, despite significant leaps in battery and hydrogen technology.

"In January last year, we launched the city's first electric buses on a commercial bus route and we are proud that we can now build upon this with another 22 fully electric vehicles, which will replace the oldest buses in our fleet to further improve air quality in the city of Glasgow," he said. "This is another step on our journey to operating a fully zero carbon emission fleet by 2035 and we are already leading the way with the first commercially operated electric buses in Glasgow as well as the world's first double decker hydrogen buses on the road at our sister company in Aberdeen."

Overall, there are currently 700 fully electric buses and 18 hydrogen fuel cell buses operating in UK, meaning that just two per cent the 39,500-strong national fleet is currently operating with zero tailpipe emissions, according to figures provided to BusinessGreen by the Zemo Partnership last week.