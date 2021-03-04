'Burger King For Good': Fast food giant launches detailed sustainability charter

A new sustainability strategy from Burger King has set out a raft of targets and ambitions around food waste, plastic use, sustainable packaging, and commodities

Burger King has launched a sustainability roadmap that will see the fast food giant use zero single use plastic by 2025, source 100 per cent certified sustainable soy, and pursue a 30 per cent reduction in food waste across its business.

The goals are set out in a new charter published this week, which the firm says aims to align its practices with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The restaurant chain will work to tackle waste by adopting campaign group WRAP's food waste road map, which, as well as eliminating single use plastic, will see it use 100 per cent recycled or certified packaging by 2025.

It will also work to minimise the negative environmental impacts of its operational footprint by focusing on sustainably sourced commodities including soy, palm oil, tea, coffee, timber, and paper, the charter states.

Named Burger King for Good¸ the charter also emphasises animal welfare and diversity throughout Burger King's supply chain.

"Being good to the planet, our people and guests is central to our values at Burger King UK, and despite the challenges faced by the pandemic, I believe this crisis has given us an opportunity to ‘build back better' and drive through our company values, which are integral to sustaining our business for the future," said Burger King CEO Alasdair Murdoch.

"The underlying aim of the Burger King for Good initiative is to be transparent, be accountable and work with others to ensure our business decisions are well informed and sound."