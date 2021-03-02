Budget 2021: Chancellor to announce £27m to support Scotland's clean energy transition

Aberdeen is a major oil and gas hub as the jumping off point for exploration in the North Sea

Government trails plans to channel hundreds of millions of pounds into shifting the UK's oil and gas sector towards a cleaner future

The Chancellor is set to commit £57m to support clean tech jobs and green growth in Scotland as part of tomorrow's Budget, with just under half of the funding to be channelled into schemes that help transform North East Scotland - long the centre of the UK oil and gas industry - into a clean energy powerhouse, the government announced late last night.

In a preview of the green spending plans in tomorrow's Budget, the government said Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce £27m of funding for the Aberdeen Energy Transition Zone, a commitment it dubbed "a first step" in its drive to deliver a dedicated sector deal designed to transition the UK's oil and gas industry towards a lower carbon future.

The funding boost aims to create new jobs in the expanding offshore wind, hydrogen, and other clean tech sectors in the region, which has long been the heart of national oil and gas exploration and production activity and boasts more than 20,000 fossil fuel jobs, the government said.

The Chancellor is also expected to announce £2m to support the continued development of industry proposals for the development of a dedicated North Sea transition deal, and £5m for a planned global underwater engineering hub planned in Aberdeen.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the investment programme would help the government deliver its twin agendas of levelling up regional inequalities and achieving net zero.

"It's vital that as we deliver our plan for jobs and level-up across the whole UK we build back better in a sustainable way," he said. "The measures set out in tomorrow's Budget will boost Scotland's transformation into a green energy hub, deliver on our commitment to net zero, and deliver a boost that cities and industry need."

The rest of the £57m budget trailed by the government is set to be channelled into a number of existing regional growth plans, the government revealed, confirming that the deals themselves have been reworked and accelerated to be delivered over 10 years instead of the 15 years that was originally planned.

The Budget will set out an extra £3.4m annually from this tax year onwards for the Ayrshire Growth Deal, which focuses on boosting regeneration, infrastructure, and aerospace technology in the region, it said. Meanwhile the Argyll & Bute Growth Deal will receive an extra £800,000 annually from 2022/2023 tax year in a bid to drive investment in tourism, housing, and digital connectivity, and the Falkirk Growth Deal an extra £1.3m annually from 2022/2022 to boost sustainable travel, tourism, and energy, it said.

Overall, these funding promises amount to an extra £25.8m of funding over the next five years for the regions, the government said, noting the plans were designed to leverage industry strengths in local areas and would be delivered in partnership with the Scottish Government and regional partnerships led by local authorities.

The trailed plan for green investment in Scotland comes as the government faces growing calls for the proposals set out in tomorrow's Budget to be focused on driving a green recovery to the pandemic.

Labour has called for the government to commit £30bn of planned capital investment to grow low-carbon sectors, and shadow business secretary Ed Miliband yesterday called for "bold action now" that could tackle the unemployment crisis and the climate emergency. "In this Budget it's crucial we see support to help besieged businesses survive immediate pressures, but we also need stimulus on an ambitious scale to boost businesses' competitiveness and support their green transition, and to create jobs - especially for young people that have seen opportunities dashed during the pandemic," he said.

"Labour is calling for £30bn planned capital investment to be strategically and rapidly invested in low-carbon sectors. From investing in electric battery development and green steel technologies to secure a long-term future for our manufacturers, to investing in offshore wind to create jobs in coastal communities, Labour would target funding to create opportunities right across the country."

The Prime Minister has signalled green measures will be at the heart of tomorrow's package, telling The Sun in an interview published on Monday that green investment would be central to the UK's economic strategy. "So green technology, going forward with the green option, is very often the best way to drive, drive jobs, and drive the economy," he said. "We can be the centre of battery manufacturing, we can be the centre of battery innovation in this part of the world. And as I say the Saudi Arabia of wind. That's our ambition."

Calls for a Budget that focuses on boosting low carbon sectors come as fresh doubts have been sowed over already-highly contentious plans to develop a deep coal mine in Cumbria, after UK steel companies said the coking coal produced at the mine may not right for their needs due to its high sulphur content.

The industry revelations, unearthed from planning documents by the The Telegraph, undermine one of the key arguments in favour of the mine, that it will reduce the UK steel sector's reliance on imported coking coal.

Cumbria Council is currently reconsidering its approval of the project, after its decision to approve the project sparked widespread outrage and upset from the public, green groups, eminent climate scientist James Hansen, the Climate Change Committee and COP26 president and government minister Alok Sharma.