'Survive and thrive': Over 600 top businesses launch new network in bid to bolster climate resilience

A new business network will aim to build resilience to the climate crisis and other potential economic shocks of the future

More than 600 businesses have signed up to a new network launching today to help build resilience to the climate crisis and economic shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Firms including Tesco, Intel, and HSBC are among the global businesses backing the network, which is a collaboration between think tank The Resilience Shift and Resilience First, the world's largest resilience business network.

The new network brings together firms from disparate industries, including finance, retail, technology, engineering, and buildings, with member companies boasting revenues totalling $3tr and more than 10 million employees across 150 countries. It aims to help governments and businesses build resilience by accelerating global decarbonisation efforts, backing the UN Decade of Action on the Sustainable Development Goals, and supporting the economic recovery from Covid-19.

Coordinated by Resilience First and Resilience Shift, the network aims to form a single global hub for sharing knowledge, advice, and best practices for enhancing climate resilience and bringing forward innovative solutions to climate and other social challenges. Strategies to build climate resilience include influencing government policy to help incentivise and enhance critical infrastructure, stimulating resilience-focused finance and investment, and promoting global leadership for decisive action on the climate crisis, the organisers said.

Other high profile businesses signed up to the new network include Arup, WSP, NBC Universal International, and Lloyds Register Foundation.

"The next five years are critical to the future of our planet and resilience will be central to helping us survive and thrive," said Seth Schultz, executive director of The Resilience Shift. "We need to be able to withstand and adapt to changing conditions and recover positively from shocks and stresses. Today's announcement is the beginning of many radical shifts that will more appropriately prepare us to meet the challenges of the coming decade."

The initiative also received backing from Nigel Topping, recently appointed by the UK Government as the High Level Climate Action Champion for the COP26 UN climate talks, which will take place in Glasgow in November.

"The combining of The Resilience Shift with Resilience First provides us with a strengthened platform providing the knowledge base and community of interest needed to support this transformation, and accelerate resilience globally," Topping said.

"Now it's time for action - all firms, public or private, must decarbonise and, in parallel, they must build their resilience and that of their industry."

The move comes just days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired the first meeting of the UN Security Council to be dedicated to climate risks, warning that it was "absolutely clear that climate change is a threat to security and our collective security". As such he called on governments and businesses around the world to step up efforts to both curb greenhouse gas emissions and enhance their climate resilience, arguing that "whether you like it or not, it is a matter of 'when', not 'if' your country and your people will have to deal with the impacts of climate change".