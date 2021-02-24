Virgin Media dials up climate plan with pledge to achieve net zero operations by 2025

Telecommunications giant intends to slash its absolute emissions by 25 per cent by 2025

Virgin Media has announced plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions and zero waste across its operations by 2025, in a bid to reduce its environmental impact as demand for broadband services has soared in the wake of the pandemic as home working has rocketed.

The broadband, TV, and communications giant announced this morning that it plans to achieve net zero carbon within five years by cutting its absolute operational carbon emissions by 25 per cent and using investments in carbon offsets to compensate for the rest.

The firm already sources all its electricity from renewable energy, but will make further emissions reductions by transitioning its fleet to electric vehicles by 2030, it said.

To meet its 2025 zero waste goal, Virgin Media said it would ensure 95 per cent of all operational waste and all returned customer equipment and mobile handsets is recycled and reused. In addition, it will ditch all single-use plastic from customer packaging and ensure all routers, set-top boxes, and other customer products are either refurbished or contain at least 75 per cent recycled plastic content, it said.

Lutz Schüler, chief executive officer at Virgin Media, said the firm acknowledged the importance of reducing its climate impact as it expanded. "We know we need to accelerate our efforts to tackle climate change as we grow our company, and that's why we're stepping up and setting goals to achieve net zero carbon operations and zero waste operations by the end of 2025," he said.

"From the design of our products and the type of packaging we use, to the way we power our operational sites across the country, we're taking immediate action across all parts of our business to reduce our impact on the planet and become a more sustainable company, faster."

Virgin Media has also signed up to the Media Climate Pact, a coalition of companies across the advertising, broadcast, entertainment, publishing, exhibitions and events, and news industry committed to improving the media sector's impact on climate change by reducing the carbon impact of its operations and delivering content that drives climate-responsible behaviour change

The new targets are set out in Virgin Media's latest sustainability plan, which also establishes how the company intends to improve diversity and tailor its services to support projects that address loneliness.