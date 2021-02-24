Autumn pilot scheduled for Sustainable Farming Incentive scheme

Defra confirms pilot project for landmark scheme will allow farmers to choose from a range of standards based on specific features of the natural environment such as grassland, hedgerows, water bodies or woodland

A new scheme designed to reward farmers for managing their land in a nature friendly manner that promotes clean air and water and contributes to efforts to tackle climate change will be launched later this year, environment secretary George Eustice announced yesterday.

Named the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), a pilot for the scheme will begin in the autumn, with farmers able to express their interest in participating and helping shape the project from March, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

An early version of the initiative will then be launched in mid-2022, Eustice said. He made the announcement at the National Farmer's Union (NFU) annual conference yesterday, where he outlined a post-Brexit approach to agriculture policy following the UK's exit from the EU.

"Now that we have left the EU, new payments and incentives will reward farmers for farming more sustainably, creating space for nature on their land, enhancing animal welfare and reducing carbon emissions," Eustice said.

The pilot will allow farmers to choose from a range of standards based on specific features of the natural environment such as grassland, hedgerows, water bodies or woodland, DEFRA detailed, with each standard containing several actions which farmers can apply to their own farms in order to receive payment.

The government will also use powers in the Agriculture Act to strengthen the position of farmers in the supply chain and to support new entrepreneurs seek access to land to set up their own farming businesses, Eustice added.

The SFI is regarded as the centrepiece of the government's long-touted plans to reform agricultural subsidies to better enhance the environment. The proposals have been broadly welcomed by farming and environmental groups and the government has maintained that they will be crucial to efforts to enhance climate resilience, reduce emissions, and protect biodiversity.

But the precise details of the scheme remain the subject of intense debate with some farmers arguing the scheme could effectively curb subsidies and undermine food production, while green NGOs have warned the plans are not ambitious enough and could see farmers rewarded for modest improvements in environmental management.

Separately, the government yesterday announced plans for a new initiative to boost exports of British agricultural products, aimed in particular at improving access to fast-growing consumer markets beyond Europe. Dubbed 'Open Doors', the initiative will bring together NFU, Food and Drink Federation (FDF) and Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), international trade secretary Liz Truss announced.

In addition, the NFU itself launched a report yesterday outlining how investment in farming and rural Britain could help the UK step up the sustainability of its food production, as it works towards developing a carbon neutral food policy. Titled Levelling Up Rural Britain, the report also considers how other agricultural products can be used to make everyday life more sustainable, such as insulating homes with wool.