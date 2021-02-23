'Large and persistent skills gaps': Construction bodies urge Chancellor for green skills support
Construction industry leaders warn gap in green building skills threatens to undermine the UK's net zero transition
A lack of capacity in the construction sector combined with weaknesses in the UK's ailing skills system threatens to undermine the UK's efforts to reach net zero, a group of leading building industry figures...
