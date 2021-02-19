'Build back better': G7 pledges to put climate action at heart of global recovery

'We will put our global ambitions on climate change and the reversal of biodiversity loss at the centre of our plans'

Leaders from the G7 met virtually for the first time under the UK's presidency of the group this afternoon and reiterated their commitment to step up global climate action and "build back better" from the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement released following the call, the group said it was resolved to "work together and with others to make 2021 a turning point for multilateralism and to shape a recovery that promotes the health and prosperity of our people and planet".

Specifically, it stressed that global efforts to decarbonise economies and bolster climate resilience should be at the heart of economic recovery efforts.

"Recovery from COVID-19 must build back better for all," the group said. "Looking to UNFCCC COP26 and CBD COP15, we will put our global ambitions on climate change and the reversal of biodiversity loss at the centre of our plans. We will make progress on mitigation, adaptation and finance in accordance with the Paris Agreement and deliver a green transformation and clean energy transitions that cut emissions and create good jobs on a path to net zero no later than 2050."

The group also pledged to "intensify cooperation on the health response to COVID-19" and reaffirmed its support to the most vulnerable countries through its commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

However, the statement only obliquely referenced the UK's reported plans to make proposals for a new agreement on carbon border tariffs a key plank of its Presidency.

"With the aim of supporting a fair and mutually beneficial global economic system for all people, we will engage with others, especially G20 countries including large economies such as China," the statement read. "As Leaders, we will consult with each other on collective approaches to address non-market oriented policies and practices, and we will cooperate with others to address important global issues that impact all countries."

The UK is set to host the next G7 Summit in Cornwall in June, which is expected to act as an important staging post on the way to the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

The G7 call came as the US today formally returned to the Paris Agreement following President Biden's request to be readmitted to the global climate accord on his first day in office last month.

In a statement the US State Department stressed that the US would now prioritise climate action both domestically and on the international stage.

"You have seen and will continue to see us weaving climate change into our most important bilateral and multilateral conversations at all levels," the statement read. "In these conversations, we're asking other leaders: how can we do more together? Climate change and science diplomacy can never again be "add-ons" in our foreign policy discussions. Addressing the real threats from climate change and listening to our scientists is at the centre of our domestic and foreign policy priorities. It is vital in our discussions of national security, migration, international health efforts, and in our economic diplomacy and trade talks."

The administration also flagged its plans for a new Leaders' Climate Summit to be hosted by President Biden on April 22nd.

Writing on Twitter, US Climate Envoy and one of the architects of the Paris Agreement John Kerry, said: "Today's the day. We're officially back in the Paris Agreement - again part of the global climate effort. No country can fight this fight on its own. We look forward to a productive year and a successful COP26 in Glasgow."