Global Briefing: US officially rejoins Paris Agreement
John Kerry declares 'today's the day', as the US rejoins the global effort to avert a climate catastrophe
US formally readmitted to the Paris Agreement The US State Department issued a statement this afternoon confirming that 30 days on from President Biden's formal request to rejoin the Paris Agreement...
This wallet can tell you about its carbon impact
Covalent reveals how Blockchain technology is offering a consumers a peek at its environmental footprint
Major retailers are backing these nine alternatives to single-use plastic bags
Could the planet-littering plastic bag be on the way out?
Government hymns ARIA's potential to boost net zero transition
New £800m Advanced Research & Invention Agency to be tasked with catalysing cutting edge research to tackle global challenges such as disease outbreaks and climate change