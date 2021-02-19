Renewable Exchange platform hails record month for PPA deals

Sharp rise in UK power prices sees 91 independent clean power generators secure power purchase agreements on the online platform in January 2021

More than 90 independent renewable energy generators secured power purchase agreements (PPA) on the online Renewable Exchange marketplace platform in January 2021, marking a record month following a surge in UK power prices.

The online PPA marketplace and insight platform for PPAs - which serves over 1,400 independent UK generators representing 4.2GW of installed capacity - said 91 PPAs were awarded via its platform last month.

The agreements were awarded to 10 different suppliers ranging in size from multinational energy firms to more niche renewables-focused suppliers, with installed capacities for each contract ranging from as small as 45kW right up to 40MW.

Renewable Exchange put the record PPA numbers down to a sharp rise in electricity prices from late last year, which followed a slump throughout much of 2020 when coronavirus lockdowns dampening demand for power from businesses and industry.

The Renewable Exchange platform provides an online marketplace for both existing operational renewable power generators and new projects looking to be developed subsidy-free in the UK to link up with companies interested in securing PPA deals to directly purchase electricity from clean energy plants.

Advocates of PPAs argue that they provide businesses with a means of sourcing competitively priced clean power in a way that guarantees price stability for the course of the contract, allowing firms to reduce their carbon emissions and protect themselves against power price volatility. PPA deals also directly support the development of clean energy assets by providing project developers with the long term certainty they need to invest in projects without relying on government subsidy schemes.

Robert Ogden, founder and CEO of Renewable Exchange, said the sharp rise in power prices in 2021 had led to increased tendering and PPA executions on the platform.

"We are really proud that our tech was able to respond to the market opportunity and we are excited by the new products and features our second release of the platform will offer asset owners and offtakers when it launches in the spring," he said.

The record comes amid growing interest in the PPA market worldwide, as more companies look to decarbonise their operations in line with net zero targets by shifting to renewable energy sources seek long-term deals for clean energy.

Last month, Amazon - now the world's largest corporate buyer of renewable power through PPA deals - scored a major PPA deal to buy more than half of the power generated by Shell and Eneco's 759MW Holladske Kust Noord offshore wind farm under construction off the coast of the Netherlands.