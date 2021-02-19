TCFD ASAP: Inside the fast-evolving world of TCFD reporting
The financial sector's seemingly sudden embrace of enhanced climate risk disclosures may have taken many by surprise, but the trend has actually been years in the making. Many of the sustainable investment...
Bentley Motors partners with researchers to rev up rare earth magnet recycling
Rare earth magnet recycling project aims to develop materials for luxury automaker's electric and hybrid vehicle ranges
Britain's right-wing tabloids have turned to 'green nationalism' to sell climate action
Keele University lecturer in media and culture Pawas Bisht assesses recent climate action campaigns launched by the likes of The Sun and the Daily Express
This Tax is Pants: The case for removing VAT on reusable period-proof underwear
VAT on most sanitary products was ditched last year, but not for environmentally-friendly, reusable, period-proof underwear, writes Modibodi founder and CEO Kristy Chong