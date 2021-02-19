Bentley Motors partners with researchers to rev up rare earth magnet recycling

Rare earth magnet recycling project aims to develop materials for luxury automaker's electric and hybrid vehicle ranges

Bentley Motors has teamed with the University of Birmingham to explore the potential of a pioneering technology that extracts rare earth metals from waste electronics, in a bid to provide a stream of recycled rare earth magnets for its electric vehicles (EVs).

The £2.6m project, dubbed Rare Earth Recycling for E-Machines (RaRE), will build on a patented technology developed by professors that extracts rare earth metals from waste electronics by breaking them into a powder that is easily separated from remaining components.

The hope is that the three-year research project, which is funded by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles and delivered in partnership with Innovate UK, will ultimately slash the environmental footprint of Bentley's luxury electric and hybrid vehicles by providing the carmaker with access to essential materials.

The project will involve HyProMag, the company set up by the Birmingham researchers, scaling up its technology to recycle magnets extracted from computer hard drives to make rare earth magnets for use in bespoke ancillary motors. Cast alloys provided by the University of Birmingham will then be blended with secondary materials in order to produce 'sintered' magnets, which are formed by press moulding the metal powders, the researchers said.

HyProMag investor Mkango Resources, a Canadian-listed rare earth mining company with a number of mines planned in Malawi, will also help fund the recycling research, according to the update.

Rare earth magnets are an essential component in the powertrain of electric cars and other clean energy technologies, such as wind turbines, yet less than one per cent of all magnets are recycled, according to the University of Birmingham.

Nick Mann, operations general manager at HyProMag, emphasised the scheme would help reduce the environmental impact of the rare earth metal supply chain while also curbing China's dominance over the clean energy supply chain.

"HyProMag's recycling technologies allow us to produce neodymium magnet magnets with a much lower embedded carbon cost than using virgin supply and with independence from Chinese supply and we are working closely with our major shareholder Mkango Resources to further grow the business," he said. "We are proud to be working with established, innovative and renowned companies in the RaRE project with whom we can showcase the technologies of the RaRE project as a whole - recycled magnets being used for cutting edge products in a prestige application."

His comments were echoed by Jon Bray, R&D manager at the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles, who said the project would help establish the UK as a leader in zero emission vehicle technology. "We are excited to be supporting this innovative project as part of our ambition to put the UK at the forefront of the design, manufacture and use of zero emission vehicles," he said.