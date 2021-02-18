'Matter of urgency': Industry groups urge Ministers to 'fix' Green Homes Grant Scheme

It comes as the government offers subsidised training in green retrofit installations measures in a bid to bolster the beleaguered programme

Solar energy groups, energy efficiency installers, and landlords have joined the growing chorus of calls for the government to fix "administrative failings" in the beleaguered Green Homes Grant scheme, warning ongoing problems risk damaging consumer and industry confidence in the UK's flagship retrofit programme.

Four industry bodies - Solar Energy UK, Renewable Energy Assurance Ltd (REAL), Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), and the Home Insulation and Energy Systems Quality Assured Contractors Scheme (HIES) - also joined together in demanding the government reinstate the full £1.5bn budget originally earmarked for the retrofit scheme.

Setting out a four-point plan of action to fix the scheme - which offers homeowners discount vouchers towards the costs of upgrades such as insulation, heat pumps, and solar panels - the trade groups said a survey of their members had revealed major concerns about the policy's operation.

Launched last summer and positioned as a central plank in the government's 'green recovery' agenda, the scheme provides retrofit vouchers worth up to £5,000, raising to £10,000 for low income households. The aim of the scheme is to boost jobs, cut energy bills, slash CO2 emissions, and build capacity and economies of scale across the installer base and clean tech supply chain.

The latest calls for an overhaul of the scheme follow widespread media reports about homeowners struggling to access vouchers, while installers have in turn faced delays in payments through the scheme, leading to reports of staff lay-offs and liquidity problems.

The government has blamed reluctance among householders for tradespeople to enter their homes amid the Covid-19 crisis for low take up of vouchers, as it last week confirmed it would not roll over any unspent money from the initial £1.5bn budget for the scheme beyond March. In effect, the decision amounts to a major funding of potentially over £1bn, as only a fraction of vouchers have so been issued. The proposed budget for the scheme for the financial year 2021/22 now stands at £320m, less than a quarter of the budget assigned for the first six months of the scheme's operation.

However, the government's justification for withdrawing budget from the troubled scheme has been widely disputed by businesses, environmental groups, and MPs, and today the trade bodies reiterated the widely held view that "administrative failures" were to largely to blame for the lower than expected number of voucher awards to date.

Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett said he was keen to see the scheme made a success, but that immediate action was needed to accelerate payments for installers, provide greater transparency of the auditing process, and commit to a longer-term programme for zero carbon retrofitting until the end of the current Parliament.

"The government needs to work with industry to make the process simpler and clearer for installers and consumers alike," he said. "Payments for completed work must be made without further delay, and any unspent funds recommitted in following years. If this government is serious about driving a green economic recovery it has to put its money where its mouth is."

His calls were echoed by the Residential Landlords Association's deputy policy director Meera Chindooroy yesterday, who urged similarly Ministers to address problems with the eligibility criteria for the scheme "as a matter of urgency".

"Our own survey data shows that 43 per cent of landlords are interested in applying for a grant and there is clear appeal in the potential of the scheme to ensure the energy efficiency improvements we all want to see," she added.

The Green Homes Grant Scheme has been extended to the end of March 2022, but it has only been given a budget of £320m, casting the government's original ambition of delivering 600,000 green home upgrades through the scheme into doubt.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

However, on Tuesday the government did announce new plans to try and expand the number of installers able to deliver upgrades through the scheme, unveiling a new subsidised training initiative for home energy efficiency retrofitting and low carbon heating installations to tradespeople and businesses.

The subsidised skills programme is aimed at boosting the number of accredited tradespeople capable of delivering green home upgrades through the scheme, with training set to be provided by various organisation across England, the government said.

It is aimed at tradespeople or businesses who install energy efficiency measures such as solid wall insulation or low-carbon heating measures such as heat pumps, it added, with the expectation that those who complete the training will go on to carry out work under the Green Home Grants scheme.

Seventeen training providers are listed on the government's website, offering a range of different training packages for skills ranging from plumbing and heating engineering and insulation installing, to heat pumps and thermal solar appliances.

The latest developments follow a report yesterday from MPs on Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee, which reiterated their demand for the government to overhaul and extend the scheme. The EAC also urged the government to both roll over unspent funds from the current £1.5bn budget into next year, and then design a multi-year framework for green home retrofitting programme over the coming decade in order to provide businesses and installers with the confidence to invest in the market.

Philip Dunne MP, chair of the EAC, told BusinessGreen the scheme was "a good idea which has suffered from poor implementation, and the consequences frankly very disappointing".

"It was a good initiative providing enthusiasm from consumers to get on board, but the implementation has been very sluggish," he said. "There has been something like 71,000 applications and 22,000 vouchers issued. It has had the perverse consequence of installers telling us that instead of giving them the confidence to create more jobs, the way the scheme has been designed and implemented has actually led to customers cancelling orders, pending receipt of a vouchers, or orders on hold. Some installers who have had to lose staff because their business volumes have declined, waiting for these vouchers to be authorised."