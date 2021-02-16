Glencore to hold shareholder vote on 2050 net zero plan

Mining giant argues it is 'uniquely positioned for the needs of the future' as it promises AGM climate strategy vote in April

Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore has promised to hold an advisory shareholder vote over its climate action strategy in April, in a move hailed by investor groups as "another big step" in the company's transition away from fossil fuels and towards net zero emissions.

The commodities group has pledged to align its business with the goals of the Paris Agreement, backed by a strategy launched in December to achieve net zero by 2050, alongside targets to slash its emissions by 40 per cent by 2040 compared to 2019 levels.

In order to hit these goals, the firm has said it plans to reduce its operational emissions and coal production, while ramping up investment in commodities set for increasing demand from the growing green economy, such as copper, cobalt, and nickel for batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, engagement with customers and supply chain partners about the use of low-carbon metals, and investing in technologies that deliver more efficient use of resources also form part of the company's net zero ambitions.

However, Glencore has said it does not plan to divest its remaining coal operations at present - arguing that transferring the mining operations to new ownership could not guarantee a reduction in their carbon impact - opting instead for "responsible stewardship of our coal assets".

The London-listed firm's outgoing CEO, Ivan Glasenberg, today committed to seeking advisory shareholder backing for the climate action plan at its upcoming AGM, as he sought to trumpet the firm's role in the green economy.

"As the world focuses on the pathway to recovery from Covid-19, it is clear that meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement has taken on even greater urgency," he said. "While innovation and technological advances have transformed how we live and work, the commodities needed to enable this have not. Our commodities are essential in developing all facets of infrastructure needed to deliver the goals of energy and mobility transition."

The announcement came as Glencore unveiled its preliminary financial results for 2020, which saw the London-listed firm reinstate its dividend after a strong second half of the year built on improved commodities prices that helped to slash its debt by around 10 per cent.

"We are focused on playing our part in supporting the Paris goals and have set out a clear strategy to address our total emissions footprint - being Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions," added Glasenberg. "Today, the business and its portfolio of commodities is uniquely positioned for the needs of the future. It is ready to support the transition to a low carbon economy and realise its ambition of net zero by 2050."

The moves comes amid increasing shareholder pressure on major carbon intensive companies to increase their climate action efforts, by setting more ambitious goals to decarbonise their operations. Last week oil and gas giant Shell committed to submitting an energy transition plan to its shareholders for an advisory vote this year, while last month the world's largest asset manager BlackRock suggested it would increasingly vote against firms which did not set out credible net zero strategies.

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), which oversees £139bn of investments worldwide and has been pushing the mining giant to ramp up its climate efforts as part of the wider Climate Action 100+ investor initiative, welcomed the company's commitment to holding an AGM vote.

Carlota Garcia-Manas, senior responsible investment analyst at RLAM, said Glencore's move "constitutes another bid step in the transformation of this company and reinforces the value of shareholder engagements".

"Over the last few years, RLAM has led an investor engagement with Glencore on climate issues, and as active shareholders we have worked with its leadership to bring about change that not only secures long-term value but also meets our shared objectives of an accelerated decarbonisation and a just transition," she said.

"Glencore's move to bring its climate transition plan to an immediate vote with annual reviews of its progress is another significant step taken in the company's climate evolution," Garcia-Manas added. "Glencore is one of a few companies leading the way and through our investor engagement we expect many more to follow."