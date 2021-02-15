'Unlocking innovation': National green finance research hubs set for London and Leeds

The green finance centre aims to help the UK capitalise on the growing market for ESG data

UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment (CGFI) aims to overcome patchy and unreliable climate data in financial sector and support fast-expanding market for ESG investments

The UK government is to provide £10m of funding for a new national green finance research centre to help advise lenders, investors, and insurers on making more environmentally sustainable decisions, in a move it is hoped can help combat climate risk and drive investment in support of the country's transition to net zero emissions.

Announced today, the new UK Centre for Greening Finance and Investment (CGFI) will see new innovation hubs established in Leeds and London to support companies working to commercialise products that can 'green' global finance, the government said.

Potential green finance tools developed at the hubs could include systems which measure climate-related property risks or assess the potential liabilities generated by companies through pollution.

Funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the Centre will also work with finance professions - such as the Chartered Bankers Institute and Chartered Financial Analysts UK - to "ensure that every professional financial decision takes climate chance into account", the government said.

The initiative aims to glean more scientifically-robust data and analytics on climate risks and opportunities in order to help financial decision makers shift money away from high risk activities such as coal and deforestation, and towards greener activities such as renewables and sustainable agriculture.

"We've set the ambition for net zero - now we must ensure our financial sector has the tools and information to get behind the transition," said Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister John Glen. "We're already improving the climate data available by mandating TCFD-aligned disclosures across the economy and implementing a green taxonomy. This new centre will advance the UK's leadership in green finance and bring forward the day when firms can access environmental data and analytics for every place on Earth, past, present and future."

Other institutions will also contribute to the new national Centre, including the Universities of Bristol, Leeds, Reading, and Imperial College London, in addition to the Alan Turing Institute, the Satellite Applications Catapult, and the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

The Centre's work is set to begin in April, over six months ahead of COP26, the critical UN climate change summit in Glasgow where the UK as co-hosts is expected to position green finance as a key issue.

Former Bank of England governor and the UK Prime Minister's climate finance advisor for COP26, Mark Carney, has described the Glasgow Summit as a critical moment for the global finance industry. "If you're in the private financial sector and you're not part of the solution by Glasgow in November… you will have made a conscious decision not to be aligned to net zero," he said at the World Economic Forum's annual conference recently. "It's a net zero COP. That's the objective. That's the expectation."

Dr Ben Caldecott, Lombard Odier Associate Professor of sustainable finance at the University of Oxford, is to act as director and principal investigator for the CGFI.

He said the UK boasted "world-leading capabilities" to solve the issue of patchy and unreliable climate and environmental data in finance, and that the CGFI would play a key role in tackling this challenge.

"CGFI will allow financial institutions to access scientifically robust climate and environmental data for any point on planet earth now and projected into the future, and for every major sector of the global economy," Caldecott said. "Doing so will create public goods and unlock innovation."

He added that the new Centre would help the UK to capitalise on the growing market for environmental social and governance (ESG) data, which is expected to reach $1bn this year, and grow annually by around 20 per cent over the coming decade and beyond.

"It is our view that this is actually a significant underestimate of future growth potential," Caldecott said. "The CGFI will support enterprises providing climate and environmental analytics and realise the opportunity for UK plc of being a world-leader in commercialising products that can green global finance."

Want to find out more about Net Zero Finance and the investment trends impacting businesses and investors of all types? Then join us at the Net Zero Finance pathway event, as part of the Net Zero Festival 2021, which will take place online on March 16th. You can request an invitation to the event here.