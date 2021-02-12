Building up the UK's offshore wind supply chain

  • Hugh McNeal, RenewableUK
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

A close partnership between industry and government can accelerate the growth of the UK's offshore wind supply chain, writes RenewableUK chief executive Hugh McNeal

One of the main priorities for the offshore wind industry this year is growing the UK supply chain, bringing highly skilled green jobs to new parts of the country as well as expanding the existing clusters...

To continue reading...

More on Wind

More news