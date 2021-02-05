The potential for carbon-capture tech is captivating
Corporate and investor interest in carbon capture is soaring, and there are plenty of options for businesses to explore
This week, oil giant ExxonMobil pledged $3bn to the development of a carbon capture and storage business over the next five years - in a bid to manage its business risks associated with climate change....
More news
'Burning coal is a global problem': Green groups urge government to block Cumbrian coal mine
Environmental groups argue government's decision to frame coal mine as a 'local issue' turns blind eye to global impacts of burning coal, as calls grow for government to intervene while it still can
Reports: Johnson considers carbon border tariff push ahead of G7 Summit
Number 10 reportedly considering making plans for carbon border tariffs a priority for G7 Summit, as sources downplay chances of new meat and dairy tax
Good Energy: Juliet Davenport to step down as CEO
Renewable energy supplier's founder announces plan to step back into non-exec role, sparking search for new CEO
Hotel giant Whitbread launches £550m green bond push
Premier Inn-owner drives forward with its sustainable finance efforts despite impacts of Covid-19 lockdown on its business