Top UK firms 'woefully' failing on climate risk disclosure, study warns

ClientEarth warns many large UK firms could be breaking the law by failing to adequately report on the risks posed to their business by climate change and the net zero transition

A significant number of major UK companies may be breaking the law by failing to adequately disclose how climate change and the net zero transition could impact their operations and prospects, ClientEarth has claimed.

A new study by the environmental law group found more than 90 per cent of the UK's 250 largest firms make no reference to climate-related factors in their financial accounts, despite existing law requiring all major forms to disclose material information about climate risks and impacts.

The research, published today, comes amid growing calls from major investors for listed firms to measure, disclose, and address the potential threats and opportunities facing their business as a result of the impacts of climate change and the shift to a greener economy.

Earlier this week Aviva Investors wrote to 30 companies threatening to divest shares in them altogether unless they set credible science-based targets to cut their emissions and disclosed climate risks in line with the voluntary guidelines developed by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFDs). The move followed a landmark letter from BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink to CEOs last month calling on them to improve their climate risk disclosure and set net zero targets in 2021.

Meanwhile, rules coming into force in both the EU and the UK this year will soon strengthen requirements for companies and investors above a certain threshold to formally disclose the material climate risks to their businesses.

ClientEarth said clear investor demand as well as tightening regulations means large companies should be providing a detailed picture of how their business is positioned as the global economy shifts towards net zero greenhouse gas emissions over the coming years, and that company auditors should also be scrutinising these disclosures.

"It's crystal clear that urgent action is needed to address the existing accountability gap for climate-related corporate reporting - continued failures to disclose material information to the market must have consequences," said ClientEarth lawyer Daniel Wiseman. "A handful of firms are doing the right thing, but the vast majority still have their head in the sand."

ClientEarth lawyers reviewed the entire FTSE 100 as well as the largest firms on the FTSE 250 and studied each company's most recent annual report in order to develop a quantitative assessment of how company disclosures match up against existing disclosure requirements.

It found 40 per cent of firms do not refer to climate change-related risk in the list of 'principle risks and uncertainties' included in their annual reports, while 15 per cent still do not report on their direct Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions.

Less than a quarter of firms clearly referenced the impact climate change would have on their business model in their annual report, and while around half made mention of some form of 'Paris alignment' or net zero target, most provided very limited details on the strategy, business model, and accounting impacts they expected to see, nor the interim targets and key assumptions they were working under, according to ClientEarth.

Stronger upcoming disclosure rules in the UK were welcome, the report said, but firms should also be required to disclose a net zero transition strategy aligned with Paris Agreement goals, while existing accountability mechanisms should also be improved and actively deployed.

Moreover, the NGO called for regulatory enforcement teams to investigate the adequacy of a company's climate reporting, and for investors to be provided with additional engagement tools through an annual shareholder vote on transition plans, amid concerns some firms could be breaking the law.

"Current disclosure practices indicate that many firms appear to be either ignoring or denying the systemic impact climate change and the zero carbon transition will have on their business," said Wiseman. "Regulators, auditors and investors are all letting them get away with it."

Both the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) already have powers to sanction companies and auditors, and require them to produce new statements. As such regulators should be taking stronger enforcement action when firms omit crucial data on climate risk in their reports, Wiseman said.

Investors are also "far from helpless", he added, highlighting their legal powers to vote out directors and auditors where climate change risks are not being properly managed and reported.

"The UK now has a legally binding obligation to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," he said. "It must be a basic expectation that all companies have a strategy to transition their business to meet this target and provide fair and balanced disclosures to their investors about how they plan to do so."