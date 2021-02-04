'Progressive and environmental': How can the UK grow its second-hand EV market?

'Progressive and environmental': How can the UK grow its second-hand EV market?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

New report from Bright Blue sets out a number of proposals for how the UK can rapidly expand its electric car market, from grants for buying secondhand electric vehicles to a new electric mandate for all government fleets

Fossil fuel vehicles continue to dominate the UK's used car market, which is more than three times larger than the new car market and the only viable option for many motorists. As things currently stand,...

To continue reading...

More on Automotive

More news