'Progressive and environmental': How can the UK grow its second-hand EV market?
New report from Bright Blue sets out a number of proposals for how the UK can rapidly expand its electric car market, from grants for buying secondhand electric vehicles to a new electric mandate for all government fleets
Fossil fuel vehicles continue to dominate the UK's used car market, which is more than three times larger than the new car market and the only viable option for many motorists. As things currently stand,...
'Adapt to survive': UNEP publishes six-step guide for delivering a sustainable business
UN agency publishes roadmap for businesses looking to become 'nature-positive', expanding growing library of resources available to businesses gearing up for radical transformation
Top UK firms 'woefully' failing on climate risk disclosure, study warns
ClientEarth warns many large UK firms could be breaking the law by failing to adequately report on the risks posed to their business by climate change and the net zero transition
Government mulls carbon tax push, as criticism mounts over 'contemptuous' coal mine decision
Reports suggest Number 10 is considering a radical overhaul of the UK's carbon taxes in a bid to spark global climate action ahead of COP26 Summit