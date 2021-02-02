ExxonMobil launches new business geared at CCS and low carbon technologies

Oil giant announces it will spend $3bn on 'lower emission' energy projects before 2025

ExxonMobil has pledged to invest $3bn into carbon capture and other 'lower emission' energy projects over the next five years, confirming that it is already "advancing plans" for more than 20 projects around the world.

The US oil giant announced on Monday it has set up a new business, named ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, that will be responsible for growing its low carbon portfolio, noting that efforts would initially focus on commercialising carbon capture and storage (CCS) schemes.

A CCS project being plotted at a gas processing plant in Northeast Scotland is one of the initial schemes being considered by Exxon's new business arm, alongside initiatives in Singapore, Belgium, the Netherlands, the US, and off the US Gulf Coast.

The announcement comes as Exxon Mobil faces a barrage of criticism from environmentalists, investors, and elected officials for its alleged failure to adequately acknowledge and address the impact its activities have on climate change.

Unlike European peers such as BP, Repsol, and Royal Dutch Shell, the oil giant has failed to set a long-term net zero emissions goal or significantly diversify its activity beyond fossil fuels.

But this week chief executive officer Darren Woods said the company is committed to "managing the risks of climate change" and emphasised the firm was an established leader in CCS and other emissions reduction technologies.

"We are focused on proprietary projects and commercial partnerships that will have a demonstrably positive impact on our own emissions as well as those from the industrial, power generation and commercial transportation sectors, which together account for 80 per cent of global CO2 emissions," he said. "We have the expertise that can help bring technologies to market and make a meaningful difference."

ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions' initial focus will be CCS, but the firm plans to develop partnerships and collaborations geared at a "wide range of technologies", the company said.

The business will be responsible for marketing the emissions-reduction credits created through carbon sequestration projects, it added.

In its announcement, ExxonMobil touted its "demonstrated leadership" in hydrogen production and carbon capture technology, solutions that are deemed critical to the creation of a net zero emission economy. The oil major calculates it has captured approximately 40 per cent of all the captured CO2 in the world to date and had an equity share in about one-fifth of global CO2 capture capacity.

ExxonMobil's financial performance has been slipping over the past year as oil demand and prices slumped during the pandemic, and the firm recently announced plans to cut roughly 1,900 jobs in the US. The CCS announcement is unveiled the day before the oil giant's fourth quarter financial results.

The announcement comes less than a week after US President Biden signed a raft of executive orders designed to tackle oil and gas drilling and fossil fuel subsidies while driving investment in clean technologies, and just days after the US's largest carmaker, General Motors, announced it would stop selling fossil fuel-powered light-duty vehicles by 2035.

However, the proposals are likely to be goven short shrift by environmental campaigners and sustainable investors, who have long argued that oil majors' investment in clean technologies needs to be matched by a credible plan to drastically curb investment in new fossil fuel capacity and properly prepare for a rapid transition to a net zero emission economy.