The Dasgupta Review: What does the landmark biodiversity review actually recommend?
From ditching GDP as a measure of economic wealth to enhancing environmental education: BusinessGreen has rounded up all the recommendations of the Dasgupta Review of the Economics of Biodiversity
The long-awaited Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity emerged this morning, and its message is stark: the world needs to fundamentally overhaul how society measures economic success if it is...
More news
Ocado Zoom to test electric and pedal-powered grocery deliveries in West London
Fleet of electric refrigerated vans, refrigerated electric assisted vehicles, and pedal-powered cargo bikes to help slash emissions for the delivery service
ExxonMobil launches new business geared at CCS and low carbon technologies
Oil giant announces it will spend $3bn on 'lower emission' energy projects before 2025
The Dasgupta Review: What does the landmark biodiversity review actually recommend?
From ditching GDP as a measure of economic wealth to enhancing environmental education: BusinessGreen has rounded up all the recommendations of the Dasgupta Review of the Economics of Biodiversity
UK greenhouse gas emissions fell 2.8 per cent in 2019
Final official greenhouse gas data for 2019 revises down previous estimates slightly, with road transport still the UK's biggest emitter