Ocado Zoom to test electric and pedal-powered grocery deliveries in West London

Fleet of electric refrigerated vans, refrigerated electric assisted vehicles, and pedal-powered cargo bikes to help slash emissions for the delivery service

Ocado's same-day delivery service has launched a trial of electric-assisted and pedal-powered vehicles and cargo bikes in West London, in a bid to reduce the carbon footprint of its grocery deliveries.

Announcing the launch of the trial this week, Ocado Zoom said the vehicles' 'innovative refrigeration capabilities' would allow it to run a more efficient and less carbon intensive delivery service.

The electric refrigerated vans, refrigerated electric-assisted vehicles (EAVs), and pedal-cargo bikes in the trial fleet stay refrigerated for up to 40 miles, enabling couriers to make a number of zero-carbon grocery drop offs in a single journey, it explained.

George Dean, head of Ocado Zoom, toasted the launch of the trial in West Acton as a significant milestone in the business' plan to reach net zero emissions by 2035.

"We're really excited to see a new generation of vehicles out on the road," he said. "We're committed to reducing our carbon footprint and being the best neighbour we can, whilst delivering groceries to our customers as fast as possible. This trial is an important step in what I hope will be a rapid expansion of our non-emitting fleet".

Ocado Zoom said it plans to grow its fleet of electric vehicles as it expands its rapid delivery service into new parts of the capital later this year. Launched in 2019, it currently offers delivery within 60 minutes to shoppers in West London.