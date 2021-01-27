'CommuniHeat': East Sussex villagers team up with UK Power Networks on zero carbon heat scheme

Residents in Barcombe, East Sussex hope to develop a precedent for ‘greener’ home heating that can be emulated by other rural communities

More than 600 households in a village in East Sussex are to take part in a major heat electrification scheme that developers hope can be copied by the millions of rural communities across the UK that are not connected to the mains gas grid.

UK Power Networks announced this week that its engineers plan to work closely with local residents in the village of Barcombe to test ways the carbon emissions generated by their heating systems could be reduced.

Energy meters are to be installed around the village that will collect detailed energy use data to allow developers to model and compare the costs and impacts of different low carbon heating approaches, UK Power Networks explained.

A number of decarbonisation strategies will be considered during the two-year project, it explained, including district heating projects, the installation of medium-sized heat pumps that can serve multiple properties, and household-specific electric heat pumps.

The hope is that the findings from the 'CommuniHeat' project will result in a model for the electrification of heat systems that can be replicated across the four million communities that, like Barcombe, are not connected to the mains gas grid, UK Power Networks said. Communities in these 'off gas-grid' areas typically pay higher prices for heating their homes, and as such could gain significant benefits by transitioning to low-carbon, clean heating systems.

UK Power Networks emphasised it would be working closely with the local community throughout the project, and would collaborate with local community group Ovesco to run a number of community events to understand residents' needs and opinions.

"This project is all about facilitating the reduction of carbon emissions through collaboration," said Ian Cameron, head of customer services and innovation at UK Power Networks. "We know where emissions come from, and we know the end goal. We're delighted to be working with this forward-thinking community to actively make net zero heating a reality for all."

The project will also explore different community finance models that could fund the transition away from fossil fuel heat, and analyse how other smart technologies like electric vehicles (EVs) and solar power could play a role.

Local MP Maria Caulfield toasted the launch of the scheme, anticipating it could have a knock-on effect in spurring the decarbonisation of heat in rural communities across the country.

"Decarbonising heating systems is crucial to tackling the UK's greenhouse gas emissions and I'm delighted that Barcombe is leading the way to demonstrate how to make the decarbonisation of heat a reality," she said. "It is fantastic to see UK Power Networks passionately collaborating with a range of stakeholders, to ensure they support rural constituents like mine to decarbonise as quickly and efficiently as possible."

Ollie Pendered, Barcombe resident and the chief executive of project partner Community Energy South, emphasised the project had the potential to create jobs for the local community while also tackling the climate crisis.

"CommuniHeat has the potential to take rural communities to net zero fast, create a new market for local installers, create future jobs while benefiting residents," he said. "Coupled with the impact of Covid-19 and the need to tackle climate change, this project has a real chance of making a positive impact."