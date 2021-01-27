Study: Majority of European consumers mistrustful of food sector sustainability claims

Study suggests food producers need to match supply with demand after findings reveal Europeans want environmentally responsible products, but don’t trust that food companies sustainability claims

Overall trust in the food system has improved in Europe in the wake of the pandemic, yet the overwhelming majority of consumers continue to have low levels of trust that food is produced in a sustainable way.

That is one of the top line conclusions of a survey of more than 20,000 people across 18 European countries published this morning by Europe's largest food innovation centre, EIT.

The findings reveal that four in 10 Europeans believe food products are unsustainable, with just three in 10 claiming to be confident food products are produced in a way that is resource-efficient, climate-friendly, and ethically responsible.

These low levels of trust in food products' environmental credentials came during a year when trust in the food system grew, a trend researchers suggested might be due the public's appreciation of the food industries largely successful efforts to maintain supplies throughout the pandemic.

The study, which was conducted by a consortium of European research organisations, including the University of Reading, the European Food Information Council, Aarhus University, KU Leuven, and the University of Warsaw, also reveals there is huge demand for sustainable products.

More than three-quarters of respondents said they felt a moral obligation to use environmentally responsible products and six out of 10 people said they would pick sustainable goods if given a choice.

As such, the food sector would benefit from taking steps to align itself more closely with consumer demand for sustainable products, according to Professor Klaus Grunert of the department of management at Aarhus University.

"The EIT Food Trust Report shows that there are clear opportunities for the food industry to demonstrate how it is acting in the public interest and meet consumer demand regarding health and sustainability," he said.

The study reveals that trust in all parts of the food sector grew by three percentage points last year, with trust in food retailers growing seven percentage points. Researchers said the trend might be due to newfound gratitude from consumers that stores had largely avoided mass food shortages during the pandemic's disruption of supply chains.

Overall, farmers are the most trusted part of the food sector, with more than two-thirds of respondents reporting that they trusted them.

Consumers in the UK perceive farmers to play a more sustainable role than other Europeans, with 72 per cent of Britons reporting they believed farmers acted in the public interest, compared to a European average of 56 per cent.

Government and food manufacturers were revealed to be the least trusted part of the supply chain, with less than half of consumers across all countries stating that they trusted the two groups. More than a quarter of consumers said they actively distrusted government authorities and manufacturers.

Saskia Nuijten, director of communication and public engagement at EIT Food, emphasised that building trust between consumers and different food players would be "critical" to improving food sustainability during the economic recovery from the pandemic.

"Ultimately, to create a future-fit food system, we must put consumers at the centre of the development, production, distribution and promotion of food," she said.