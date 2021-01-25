'Strong growth dynamics': UK solar industry adds 500MW in 2020 as investment in subsidy-free projects heat up

Deployment outstrips government estimates by hundreds of megawatts, as plummeting costs see wave of new projects emerge

The UK solar industry far exceeded expectations last year, despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the industry operating in its first full calendar year without access to any form of subsidy support.

According to new figures released last week by trade body Solar Energy UK and Solar Media Ltd as part of a new partnership, the UK added 545MW of new solar capacity in 2020, up 27 per cent compared to 2019.

Around 60 per cent of the new capacity came from ground-mounted PV systems with the remaining 40 per cent installed on rooftops, the majority of which was located on commercial and industrial buildings.

The new capacity helped deliver a series of generation records for the sector with solar hitting a new all-time peak generation record of 9.68GW in April, while May saw solar supply 11 per cent of all electricity.

The surge in new capacity meant that by the end of 2020 the UK boasted 13.9GW of solar capacity. Solar Energy UK and Solar Media Ltd said total capacity was now almost 500MW higher than existing government-released figures, suggesting the government's data-collecting efforts "continue to be unfit for purpose, despite repeated industry calls for this to be addressed".

"These figures show that the government is playing catch-up in its understanding of the strength of the UK's solar energy industry," said Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett. "Solar energy will enable people across the country to benefit from clean, cheap power for their homes and technology, such as electric vehicles."

Solar Media's head of research, Finlay Colville, said the industry was "now operating effectively in a post-subsidy phase with strong growth dynamics".

"The outlook for 2021 and beyond is expected to see continued deployment at the gigawatt-plus level, with investments now flowing into the sector for both rooftop and ground-mount projects," he said.

The upbeat predictions for 2021 came in the same week as renewable energy business announced Anesco announced it had partnered with specialist alternative asset manager Gresham House to deliver a major new 200MW ground mounted solar PV portfolio in the UK.

The agreement will see Gresham House fund the portfolio of grid scale assets, which will comprise sites ranging in size from 20MW to 50MW generation capacity. All engineering, procurement and construction will be handled by Anesco, with the company also providing long term operations and maintenance once the sites are energised.

The partnership is expected to last three years and will involve over £100m of investment, the companies said.

"By building on our existing relationship with Anesco we are securing access to a quality pipeline of unsubsidised assets developed by one of the leading developers in the country," said Wayne Cranstone, Gresham House Investment Director. "This portfolio provides new renewable energy generation to support the UK's net zero carbon emissions targets and its biodiversity plans align with our wider ESG objectives."

And in related news, Windel Capital Ltd announced it had signed a Project Development Agreement with Canadian Solar Inc to co-develop 1.4GWp of solar projects in the UK. Under the deal Windel is set to deliver 1.4 GWp of early-stage solar projects under development through to ready-to-build status with Canadian Solar providing funding, support, and the procurement of power purchase agreements.

The first projects are expected to reach RTB in the second half of 2021, and Windel said it was exploring the potential for several of the projects to benefit from co-located battery storage systems.

The surge in investment comes at a time when falling solar technology and energy storage costs are making unsubsidied solar projects financially viable, while a growing number of corporates are looking to secure renewable power through power purchase agreements.

In addition the UK government has signalled that onshore renewables projects will soon be able to compete for new clean power contracts, providing another prospective route to market for solar developers.

The increased investment in UK solar projects is also part of a global trend, according to analyst firm Wood Mackenzie, which last week published a new report detailing how solar power is now cheapest way to add electricity to the grid in many markets.

The report, entitled Total eclipse: How falling costs will secure solar's dominance in power, states that the cost of solar power has dropped 90 per cent over the last two decades, and will likely fall another 15 per cent to 25 per cent in the decade to come.

As such, the report predicts that by 2030 solar will become the cheapest source of new power in every US state, plus Canada, China, and 14 other nations.

The report concludes the solar power industry is now "highly investible" due to its growing ability to meet both economic and policy goals.

"As the world strives to recover from the economic slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and simultaneously meet the climate and environmental goals of the Paris Agreement, solar is uniquely placed to advance efforts towards a low-carbon, sustainable future," said Wood Mackenzie research director Ravi Manghani.

The report found that solar is already the cheapest form of new electricity generation in 16 US states, plus Spain, Italy, and India. Even with the Covid-19 pandemic impacting development, global installations exceeded 115GW in 2020, compared to just 1.5 GW in 2006.

"Solar is becoming so competitive that not only is it a means of decarbonisation for corporate buyers, but also a way to lower the cost of energy for their businesses," Manghani added.

Moreover, generation costs are expected to continue to fall in the coming decade, while at the same time falling energy storage costs and the emergence of more sophisticated flexible grid services are helping to alleviate concerns about how intermittent sources of renewable power can play a dominant role on the grid.