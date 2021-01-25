Mark Carney's carbon market plan puts polluters above the planet

  • John Sauven, Greenpeace UK
Former Bank of England Governor's plan to establish a $100bn-a-year global market for CO2 offsets contains three major flaws that urgently need addressing, argues Greenpeace UK's John Sauven

In less than two weeks, a new group set up by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney will be releasing its recommendations on how to establish a $100 billion-a-year global carbon market. The goal...

