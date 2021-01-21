Tesco issues €750m bond linked to science-based climate goals

Retailer issues its first sustainability-linked bond aimed at supporting efforts to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions

Tesco has become one of the first major UK corporates to issue a bond linked to its sustainability performance, yesterday announcing a green finance facility which is aligned to the retail giant achieving greenhouse gas reductions against its science-based climate targets.

The €750m sustainability-linked bond offers an 8.5 year maturity and is the first bond of its kind to be issued by a retailer, Tesco said. It ties investor coupons to progress against Tesco's key performance indicators, including its goal to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 60 per cent by 2025 against a 2015 baseline. It is also tied to a second goal to reduce emissions by 85 per cent by the end of the decade against the same baseline, with the company's science-based targets having been set based on a 1.5C global warming trajectory.

To date, Tesco has slashed its greenhouse gases by 50 per cent since 2015, in addition to sourcing 97 per cent of its power from renewable sources and setting a goal for its vehicle fleet to be fully electric by 2030. The firm aims to become a net zero business in the UK by 2035.

The bond follows the launch last year of Tesco's first green revolving credit facility (RCF), which will see the level of interest payable on the loan shift based on the firm's progress against achieving its science-based targets, providing a further financial incentive for the company to deliver on its goals.

Tesco said the bond and RCF would be aligned to its newly introduced Sustainability-Bond Framework, which it said follows the ICMA Sustainability-Linked Bond principles and has been independently assessed by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data specialist Sustainalytics.

"Linking our financial strategy to our long-term commitment to tackle sustainability is an important step in ensuring that this commitment is embedded across all our business operations and ensures we are driving continuous improvement," said Tesco's chief financial officer Alan Stewart. "We are proud to be making good progress on our journey to be a net zero carbon business in the UK by 2035 and for the entire Group by 2050."

The sustainability-linked bond has already received strong investor demand in excess of €5bn, according to French bank BNP Paribas, which acted as advisors and bookrunners for the deal.

Delphine Queniart, global head of sustainable finance and solutions for BNP Paribas Global Markets, said Tesco's sustainability-linked bond would bring further "transparency and scientific-rigour" to the fast-evolving UK green bond market. "Their framework highlights how a large corporate can align their financing approach to a progressive decarbonisation pathway and embed their sustainability strengths into an already highly successful funding strategy," she said. "This ultimately garners significant investor support for their environmental objectives."