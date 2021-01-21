'Giant opportunity': Why achieving a net zero emission supply chain could be cheaper than you think
Supply chain decarbonisation is possible at relatively low cost to consumers, World Economic Forum and Boston Consulting Group research suggests
Setting ambitious net zero targets for company's core business is one thing, but achieving deep decarbonisation across the entire supply chain is quite another. After all, company supply chains can...
Tesco issues €750m bond linked to science-based climate goals
Retailer issues its first sustainability-linked bond aimed at supporting efforts to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions
'Call to action': Are Business Schools failing the climate?
A major new global study suggests Business Schools are more engaged than ever before with the sustainability agenda, but are they doing enough to prepare their students for the decades ahead?
President Biden signs order confirming US return to the Paris Agreement
World leaders, top businesses, and investors unite in welcoming new US administration's commitment to global climate action, as return to Paris Agreement is backed by raft of new green policy measures