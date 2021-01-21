'Call to action': Are Business Schools failing the climate?
A major new global study suggests Business Schools are more engaged than ever before with the sustainability agenda, but are they doing enough to prepare their students for the decades ahead?
As the old and slightly cruel joke goes, 'how do you tell if someone has got an MBA? Just wait, they'll tell you'. But if you wait a little longer will they then tell you about how businesses can and must...
President Biden signs order confirming US return to the Paris Agreement
World leaders, top businesses, and investors unite in welcoming new US administration's commitment to global climate action, as return to Paris Agreement is backed by raft of new green policy measures
HyNet: First industrial boiler fired up with hydrogen at pioneering pilot project
Progressive Energy says pilot project will provide evidence base to support switch from fossil fuel to hydrogen, as industry advances plans for UK's first hydrogen fuelled town
Presidential possibilities
President Biden is committed to kick starting a new era of global climate action at a time when clean technologies have never been more competitive and public engagement with the environment is at all time high - myriad possibilities abound