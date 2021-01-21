HyNet: First industrial boiler fired up with hydrogen at pioneering pilot project

Progressive Energy says pilot project will provide evidence base to support switch from fossil fuel to hydrogen, as industry advances plans for UK's first hydrogen fuelled town

The UK's nascent hydrogen economy celebrated a major milestone this week, when a 1MW boiler was fired up with the low carbon fuel at a test centre in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

The pilot project is expected to provide evidence for how carbon-intensive industrial plants around the UK can be converted from fossil fuels to hydrogen, marking a major milestone in the UK's pursuit of net zero emissions, according to project lead Progressive Energy.

The clean energy development company confirmed that further demonstrations are set to take place later this year at a glass production furnace in Merseyside and in a live manufacturing environment at an unspecified location, as part of projects run by glass manufacturer NSG-Pilkington and consumer goods giant Unilever, respectively.

The hope is that the demonstration programme will prove the suitability of hydrogen as an alternative, low carbon fuel for heavy industry, ahead of the launch of a major integrated hydrogen and carbon capture scheme in the region, dubbed HyNet North West.

The project, which expects to start capturing carbon emitted during the hydrogen production process from 2025, hopes to channel hydrogen produced from natural gas to a number of energy-intensive industrial plants in the region.

A fuel switching programme that aims to encourage local industries to convert their plants to run on hydrogen is one of the key pillars of the HyNet project, which aims to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the industrial region, while generating more than 6,000 jobs and establishing North Wales and North West England as a clean energy hub.

Andy Burnham, Metro Mayor for Greater Manchester, said the Rochdale pilot project would help establish the region as a leader in the UK's low-carbon economy.

"This hydrogen trial shows how the North West and Greater Manchester are at the forefront of the low carbon economy and that, working with [gas network company] Cadent and the HyNet project, we can deliver deep decarbonisation of society," he said. "The new hydrogen network will supply our industry with low carbon hydrogen, decarbonising our homes and vehicles and creating good jobs for the future which as part of our drive to deliver carbon neutrality by 2038".

HyNet's 'industrial fuel switching' programme, which was awarded £5.3m from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in February last year, aims to prove to local businesses the switch can be made without "any detrimental impact or significant cost" while conforming with all safety standards and environmental regulations.

Low carbon and green hydrogen is widely acknowledged to be a key solution for the decarbonisation of heavy industry and heavy-duty transport such as aviation, shipping, and haulage, sectors that are currently among the most expensive and technically difficult to abate. It is also seen as a potential solution for decarbonising building heating systems, which are currently heavily dependent on natural gas.

Progressive Energy said evidence and data collected in Rochdale would help advance UK industry's transition away from fossil fuels.

"The HyNet Industrial Fuel Switching project will provide evidence and data to enable industry to be ready to convert to hydrogen as soon as it is available from the HyNet North West project," explained David Parkin, director at Progressive Energy . "The HyNet North West low carbon cluster will unlock the low carbon hydrogen economy in the North West, reducing emissions and creating and safeguarding jobs."

The UK government has made hydrogen a key pillar of its climate strategy and has pledged to work with industry to develop more than 5GW of hydrogen production capacity by the end of the decade in order to accelerate the decarbonisation of heating, transport, and heavy industry. More details on how it plans to scale up the industry are expected to be revealed in an official hydrogen strategy scheduled for publication this Spring.

News of the pilot project's successful launch comes as Britain's gas companies this week published a detailed roadmap outlining how they could help the government meet its hydrogen capacity objectives.

The blueprint, published today by the five gas networks that deliver gas to 85 per cent of homes in Great Britain, sets out how gas grid companies could work to establish a hydrogen town by 2030, while also delivering a network of hydrogen refuelling facilities for heavy-goods vehicles and ensuring the gas grid is ready for a 20 per cent hydrogen-blend by 2023.

Cadent, National Grid, Northern Gas Network, SGN & Wales, and West Utilities said they would undertake a number of innovation projects to test the use of hydrogen in a range of different household appliances and settings, while also undertaking extensive modelling to work out where hydrogen capacity should be placed and how much capacity will be needed to maintain security of energy supply.

Chris Train from the Energy Networks Association said the plan demonstrated how gas network companies could help reduce the UK's emissions, while generating jobs and new industry around the country.

"Building the UK's first hydrogen town is not just about replacing the natural gas that most of our homes rely upon today; it's about reducing our carbon emissions in a safe and secure way," he said. "It's about delivering meaningful choice for households, businesses and communities. And it's about ensuring that the economic benefits of hydrogen are spread around the country, to take advantage of the breadth and scale of that transformation."

However, the use of hydrogen for heating buildings remains controversial in some quarters, with advocates of electric heating systems arguing that green hydrogen should be focused on decarbonising industry and heavy transport given viable alternatives such as heat pumps exist for heating homes.

In related news, hydrogen energy services company Protium has announced this morning that it has completed a "seven-figure funding round" that should allow it to expand and enhance green hydrogen infrastructure across the UK.

The new investment comes after the firm announced a flurry of decarbonisation projects with companies across various sectors, including with low carbon aviation firm ZeroAvia, Bruichladdich distillery, clean energy consultancy ITPEnergised, and agriculture company CambridgeHOK.

In a statement, Protium said the fund raise represented a "step forward not only for Protium but for the nation's green economy".