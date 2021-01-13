Study: Urban air quality improved less during Covid-19 lockdown than previously thought

Researchers reveal NO2 emission reductions during first lockdown were lower than previously thought, amidst warnings ozone levels actually increased

The first wave of coronavirus lockdowns around the world delivered more modest improvements to urban air quality than previously thought, research published today in scientific journal Science Advances has found.

Scientists from the University of Birmingham studied the changes in air pollution during last year's spring lockdown in 11 major cities, including London, Wuhan, Berlin, and New York, and reported that reductions in nitrous oxide (NO2) emissions were smaller than previously reported.

"Emission changes associated with the early lockdown restrictions led to abrupt changes in air pollutant levels but their impacts on air quality were more complex than we thought, and smaller than we expected," explained the report's lead author, Zongbo Shi, professor of atmospheric biogeochemistry.

The scientists used machine learning technologies to strip out weather impacts and seasonal trends before analysing hourly concentrations of key pollutants in all the cities, which also included Beijing, Paris, Delhi, and Los Angeles. As such, Shi said the findings highlighted the importance of correcting for weather impacts when running air quality research. "Importantly, our study has provided a new framework for assessing air pollution interventions, by separating the effects of weather and season from the effects of emission changes," he said.

While the restriction on economic and travel activity during the first lockdown brought an immediate decline in NO2 levels, the period also saw an increase in damaging surface ozone levels across all cities surveyed, the study revealed.

William Bloss, study co-author and professor of atmospheric studies, said the observed increase in ozone would offset some of the benefits generated by the decline in nitrous oxide. "[An increase in ozone] is what we expect from the air chemistry, but this will counteract at least some of the health benefit from NO2 reductions," he said. Ozone and nitrous oxide emissions are proven to exacerbate a number of significant respiratory health complications.

Bloss argued that air pollution strategies should be customised for different places, noting that changes in particulate matter (PM) during lockdown had varied between different cities studied. "Future mitigation measures require a systematic air pollution control approach towards NO2, O2 and PM2.5 which is tailored for specific cities, to maximise the overall benefits of air quality changes to human health," he said.