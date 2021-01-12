Clean power drives Britain's grid to record low CO2 intensity in 2020

National Grid ESO data for 2020 confirms raft of new records for wind and solar generation, as well as longest coal-free run since the Industrial Revolution

The carbon intensity of Britain's electricity system reached a new average low last year, following a landmark year for clean power records that saw renewables take a larger share of the electricity grid than ever before, according to National Grid ESO.

Data shared yesterday by the grid operator reveals CO2 emissions generated per unit of electricity consumed dropped to 181 grams of CO2 per kWh on average across 2020, continuing a trend that has seen emissions from Britain's electricity system plummet 66 per cent in seven years, as coal fired power plants have rapidly been phased out ahead of a 2024 deadline.

Britain also chalked up a number of green electricity records last year as unprecedented levels of wind and solar generation dominated the power grid during periods of low demand thanks to lockdown measures introduced in response to the coronavirus crisis and several of the UK's remaining coal plants shuttered.­

National Grid ESO's analysis shows that last May was the greenest month on record, boasting an average carbon intensity of 143 grams of CO2 per kWh, after emissions per unit of electricity dipped to all-time low of 46g of CO2 per kWh on the 24th day of the month.

Rob Rome, interim head of national control at National Grid ESO, said the nation's electricity grid had transformed at an "astonishing rate" in recent years, and confirmed the operator's focus was now on delivering a 'carbon-free' grid by 2025.

"It's an exciting time, and the progress we're seeing with these records underlines the significant strides we're taking towards our ambition of being able to operate the system carbon free by 2025," he said. "That 2025 ambition is a stretching target. Last year gave us a flavour of some of the challenges ahead, as our control room worked 24/7 to operate the electricity system in unprecedented conditions."

Overall, coal provided just 1.6 per cent of the electricity mix in 2020, a dramatic decline from 25 per cent just five years ago. During the spring and summer, the electricity grid saw its longest ever coal-free record, going almost 68 days without generating power from the fossil fuel, and this Christmas was Britain's first ever coal-free Christmas Day.

Wind and solar energy, meanwhile, celebrated all-time highs. Wind energy chalked up new records for the highest ever level of generation in December and the highest ever share of the electricity mix in August. Solar power also set a first for its highest ever level of generation and its highest ever share of the grid, providing a third of Britain's electricity supplies on several occasions in May.

Throughout 2020, gas provided the highest share of generation to Britain's electricity grid overall at 34.5 per cent, according to the findings, with wind was the second most dominant source of energy, providing 24.8 per cent of the grid mix.