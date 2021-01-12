Sky announced as 'principal media partner' for COP26

Media giant to work with UK government as latest corporate sponsor for crucial climate summit, as it also unveiled a clutch of new green broadcasting commitments

Sky is to take a leading role at November's UN climate change summit in Glasgow, announcing today it has struck a deal with the UK government to be the principal media partner for COP26, as it also unveiled a series of new green commitments for its TV productions.

Europe's largest media and entertainment organisation said it would "support the delivery of an ambitious summit working alongside the UK government" - which is hosting COP26 alongside Italy - as it became the latest major company to formally sponsor the crucial two-week event.

The government has already lined up energy firms SSE, ScottishPower, and National Grid as corporate sponsors for COP26, as well as banking giant NatWest, having previously said firms must have "ambitious and credible" climate science-aligned decarbonisation plans to become partner of the event.

COP26 President Alok Sharma - who last week stepped down as Business Secretary to lead preparations for the crucial summit full-time - welcomed the addition of Sky to the summit's roster of corporate sponsors, hailing "an exciting year" ahead for climate action in 2021.

"Businesses have a key part to play in the summit and in building back greener, so I am delighted to welcome Sky as a Principal Partner for COP26," he said. "Their Sky Zero campaign shows how ambitious they are to take meaningful action for the future of our planet and I look forward to working together in the run up to COP26."

Sky - which was part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire until it was snapped up by US media giant Comcast in 2018 - has a target to become a net zero carbon company by 2030 as part of its Sky Zero programme, and has steadily been ramping up the sustainability credentials of its broadcasting activities.

And today the media firm published a series of new environmental commitments for its TV productions, bolstered by new 'Sustainable Production Principles' guidelines to ensure all its future drama, comedy and other shows achieve Bafta-backed albert's green certification standards.

Moreover, Sky today said it was introducing a new "planet test" to make sure all of its production, editorial, and commissioning teams across Sky and Sky studios "actively consider the environment and champion sustainability on screen and off". It said the work would focus on three areas: "raising the issues, showing action and using content to raise awareness".

Sky News, meanwhile, will increase its coverage of the climate crisis in the run up to COP26, and Sky Sports aimsto secure albert's sustainable production certification for every host broadcast in 2021, it added.

The move follows the firm's commitment since 2019 to ensure all Sky Originals productions in the UK have are certified 'carbon neutral', while the company is also currently constructing new film and TV production studios in Elstree, which it claims will be "the world's most sustainable" when they open in 2022.

Jeremy Darroch, executive chairman at Sky, said 2021 "will require us all to focus and adapt as we accelerate our efforts to tackle the climate crisis".

"At Sky, we believe that our voice and reach can play a vital role in empowering our customers, partners and industry peers to build a better world, because it's the actions of business, the government and individuals, that will define our generation," he said. "I hope Sky's new Planet Test and Sustainable Production Principles will spur others to make the transition to net zero with us."